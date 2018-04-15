SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah baseball team closed out a three-game series against No. 17 UCLA with a 12-4 loss on Sunday.

UCLA took a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning en-route to the win.

The Utes had nine hits on the day, with DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Oliver Dunn and Braden DeBenedictis all recording two hits each. Dunn and Matt Richardson each drove in runs.

Brett Brocoff allowed six runs on five hits with two walks in the loss in the start, throwing one inning. Josh Lapiana surrendered three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks over 4 1/3 innings. Jacob Rebar pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Trailing 6-0, Utah got on the board in the third inning with two runs on three hits. Shea Kramer walked and Keirsey singled to left, leading to a sacrifice fly from Dunn. Erick Migueles drove in a second run with an RBI single.

The Utes also scored runs in the fifth and eighth innings. Keirsey turned a leadoff walk into a score on a throwing error on a failed pickoff attempt in the fifth. Trailing 12-3, the Utes made a late rally in the bottom of the eighth. Migueles led off the inning with a walk and DeBenedictis singled to put two on for Richardson, who hit an RBI single before UCLA got out of the inning with a ground-out.

Utah is on the road for its next five games, beginning Tuesday at Utah Valley at 6 p.m. MDT.