Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a rebound over Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) as the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder play in game one of the NBA playoffs in Oklahoma City on Sunday, April 15, 2018.
FINAL SCORE
OKC
116
JAZZ
108
Full Box Score/Player stats
OKLAHOMA CITY — The OKC Thunder shook off a slow start to roll past the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round seven-game series. Tied at 25-all at the end of the first quarter, the Thunder gradually extended their lead in the second, third and fourth quarters, winning 116-108 on Sunday evening.

The Jazz got off to a dream start, leading 16-4, keyed by three dunks (Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert) and two 3-pointers (Joe Ingles and Mitchell). However, OKC’s big three went on a 12-0 run to tie up the game.

Turning point: Paul George hit a back-breaking step-back jumper as time expired in the third quarter, giving OKC an 81-72 lead going into the final quarter.

The hero: George destroyed the Jazz with lights-out shooting. He made 13 of 20 from the field and 8 of 11 from 3-point range for a game-high 36 points.

3 keys:

• Playing in his first playoff game, Donovan Mitchell shook off an injury to his toe to lead the Jazz with 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting.

• Jae Crowder gave Utah a lift from the bench with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

• Alec Burks came in late and hit 4 of 5 from the field, scoring 10 points in two minutes to give OKC a scare late in the game.

Series status:

OKC leads 1-0

Game 1: OKC 116, Utah 108

Game 2: Utah at OKC, Wednesday, 6 p.m. (ATTSN & NBATV)

Game 3: OKC at Utah, Saturday, 8 p.m. (ATTSN & ESPN)

Game 4: OKC at Utah, Monday, 8:30 p.m. (ATTSN & TNT)

Game 5: Utah at OKC, April 25, TBD*

Game 6: OKC at Utah, April 27, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at OKC, April 29, TBD*

*if necessary

