OKLAHOMA CITY — The OKC Thunder shook off a slow start to roll past the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round seven-game series. Tied at 25-all at the end of the first quarter, the Thunder gradually extended their lead in the second, third and fourth quarters, winning 116-108 on Sunday evening.

The Jazz got off to a dream start, leading 16-4, keyed by three dunks (Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert) and two 3-pointers (Joe Ingles and Mitchell). However, OKC’s big three went on a 12-0 run to tie up the game.

Turning point: Paul George hit a back-breaking step-back jumper as time expired in the third quarter, giving OKC an 81-72 lead going into the final quarter.

The hero: George destroyed the Jazz with lights-out shooting. He made 13 of 20 from the field and 8 of 11 from 3-point range for a game-high 36 points.

3 keys:

• Playing in his first playoff game, Donovan Mitchell shook off an injury to his toe to lead the Jazz with 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting.

Sources: X-rays on Utah star Donovan Mitchell's left pinky toe returned negative. Mitchell is fighting through injury in OKC. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2018

• Jae Crowder gave Utah a lift from the bench with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

• Alec Burks came in late and hit 4 of 5 from the field, scoring 10 points in two minutes to give OKC a scare late in the game.

Series status:

OKC leads 1-0

Game 1: OKC 116, Utah 108

Game 2: Utah at OKC, Wednesday, 6 p.m. (ATTSN & NBATV)

Game 3: OKC at Utah, Saturday, 8 p.m. (ATTSN & ESPN)

Game 4: OKC at Utah, Monday, 8:30 p.m. (ATTSN & TNT)

Game 5: Utah at OKC, April 25, TBD*

Game 6: OKC at Utah, April 27, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at OKC, April 29, TBD*

*if necessary