Game 1 of the Jazz vs Thunder has already been fun on social media. From rookie Donovan Mitchell's hot start to the best uses of #TakeNote, here's the best from twitter as Utah takes on Oklahoma City:

Donovan Mitchell's hot start

Mitchell sure didn't look like a rookie in a red-hot start to his first playoff game, and national outlets and fans alike are taking note:

Fearless Donovan Mitchell is playing like he has been to the playoffs in a former life. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 15, 2018

Donovan Mitchell, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/c3VhGuw8PO — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 15, 2018

Welcome to the playoffs, Donovan Mitchell 😤 pic.twitter.com/U0P7JT5jpP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 15, 2018

Holy Donovan Mitchell the rook showing out already pic.twitter.com/6wzwPPT0pU — Victor Wobadipo (@World_Wide_Wob) April 15, 2018

Donovan Mitchell currently beating the Thunder 9-4 pic.twitter.com/FR7U186zmd — #Mickstape (Playoffs) (@MickstapeShow) April 15, 2018

Ricky Rubio's fantastic floater

Rudy Golbert takes flight

Rudy Gobert gets rewarded for running the floor 💥 pic.twitter.com/NkZwapIb6F — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 15, 2018

GOBERT STEALING SOULS WITH THAT DUNK #TakeNote — theREALalexdayley (@dayleyalex) April 15, 2018

If we're being honest, the French used to own Oklahoma. Rudy Gobert is just taking back what is his. — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) April 15, 2018

Rudy Gobert went two steps behind the 3-point line to a dunk in two steps. Crazy! — Ryan Silapan (@RyanSilapan) April 15, 2018

Rudy Gobert looks like slenderman — HANNAH GLADWELL (@hannahgladwell_) April 15, 2018

Is this legal?

This is now an ejection in the NFL pic.twitter.com/cEeYycw3Gn — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) April 15, 2018

Great shoes

Twitter artist Kickstradomis posted a design for custom Donovan Mitchell shoes, and they are fantastic.

Earlier in the week he posted this design for Derrick Favors based off of Mortal Kombat's Sub Zero:

❄️ @dfavors14 SubZero PEs❄️

Gotta make sure my bros all lookin crispy these playoffs. @utahjazz whole team gonna be on fire by the time I’m done! #teamkickstradomis #takenote pic.twitter.com/10hjN9kCQ9 — Kickstradomis (@Kickstradomis) April 13, 2018

#TakeNote

Here's some of the best and most creative uses of the hashtag of the day:

The Utah Jazz are back in the NBA Playoffs and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than by professing my undying love on the love lock bridge here in Cologne, Germany. @utahjazz #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/x1OGIw4DWT — Brandon Hadley (@hadleyfoo) April 15, 2018

I have already scared my baby, making her cry, twice. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/5hwdWRPBbk — x - /r/UtahJazz (@Reddit_Jazz) April 15, 2018

This is going to be a long, bloody series. Quin will undoubtedly replace someone's soul. Limbs will be lost. Epic poems will be written. #takenote — Shauna Brock (@vegawriters) April 15, 2018

#TakeNote watching the game on a snorkeling trip in Thailand pic.twitter.com/Ziss5IM4Vw — MC (@MCQUITer) April 15, 2018

Dante Exum's Carlton moment

When Dante Exum goes high off the glass... pic.twitter.com/3Y4AtjQ3fI — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) April 15, 2018

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.