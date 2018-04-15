LIVE EVENT Quarter
OKC
62
JAZZ
53
Game 1 of the Jazz vs Thunder has already been fun on social media. From rookie Donovan Mitchell's hot start to the best uses of #TakeNote, here's the best from twitter as Utah takes on Oklahoma City:

Donovan Mitchell's hot start

Mitchell sure didn't look like a rookie in a red-hot start to his first playoff game, and national outlets and fans alike are taking note:

Ricky Rubio's fantastic floater

Rudy Golbert takes flight

Is this legal?

Great shoes

Twitter artist Kickstradomis posted a design for custom Donovan Mitchell shoes, and they are fantastic.

Earlier in the week he posted this design for Derrick Favors based off of Mortal Kombat's Sub Zero:

#TakeNote

Here's some of the best and most creative uses of the hashtag of the day:

Dante Exum's Carlton moment

