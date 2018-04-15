OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the Utah Jazz 54-48 at halftime of the teams' Game 1 matchup of the NBA Playoffs.

The Jazz jumped out to a 16-4 lead but the two teams were tied at 25 at the end of the first quarter. The Thunder maintained a lead of between three and six throughout much of the second quarter as Utah struggled offensively while Oklahoma City's Big Three of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony combined for 43 points in the half.

The Jazz shot just over 40 percent from the field during the half. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 13 points while Ricky Rubio had 11.