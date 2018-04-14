Dixie State women’s track enjoyed its best performance of the year on Friday and Saturday at the Utah State Mark Faldmo Invitational in Logan, Utah.

The Trailblazers competed in 10 total events at the two-day meet and set either a school record or a personal-best mark in seven of the 10 events. DSU also recorded nine top-10 finishes, while five school records fell and four others set personal-best marks.

Skyler Storie set two of the records, eclipsing her own marks in both the 3,000m steeple and the 5,000m. Storie cruised to a second-place finish in the steeple with a time of 11:39.38, more than 25 seconds faster than her previous time. Storie recorded her second top-10 finish of the weekend in the 5,000m, crossing the finish line in sixth place with a time of 18:27.48.

Noelle Hele logged a DSU record run with a ninth-place finish in the 800m, crossing the line with a time of 2:23.50. Katie Ross improved on her own record time in the 200m, finishing in ninth place with a time of 26.60. Ross also set a personal-best mark with a time of 1:03.74 in the 400m. Rebecca Opoulos also eclipsed her own record time in the 100m hurdles, logging a time of 15.68.

Laynee Wells was DSU’s top finisher in the 1,500m and set a personal best with a time of 5:17.70. Erin Hurst crossed the finish line with a personal-best time of 13:05.24 in the 3,000m steeple. Billie Hatch also improved on her time in the 5,000m, finishing with a personal-best time of 18:54.19.

Dixie State now prepares for the Pacific West Conference Championships, beginning on Friday, April 27, in Fresno, California.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.