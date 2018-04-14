Sophomore Levi Jensen finished in eighth place in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke on BYU’s final day of the TYR Pro Swim Series.

"It was amazing having Levi Jensen in the top eight of the 50-meter breaststroke," BYU head coach John Brooks said. "This was the first long course meters meet of this year and everyone did really well. It was also great to have BYU athletes among Olympians and world-ranked swimmers."

On BYU’s final day of the competition, Jensen's prelim time of 28.43 in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke ranked eighth overall. In the A finals on Saturday night, Jensen competed against Olympians Ian Finnerty, Nic Fink and Kevin Cordes, who is also the American record holder in the 50-meter breaststroke. Jensen placed eighth with a time of 28.65.

On the first day of the three-day competition, Sherif Aboumandour competed against Olympian Tim Phillips in the men’s 100-meter butterfly prelims, placing 24th overall with a time of 56.92. Aboumandour then recorded a time of 57.65 in the C finals. Nathan Rogers and Jensen both competed in the 200-meter breaststroke, placing 21st and 22nd overall in prelims with times of 2:21.85 and 2:45.32, respectively. In the C finals, Rogers placed third while Jensen took fifth.

On the second day of the competition, Rogers competed against Olympic medalist Chase Kalisz in the men’s 200-meter butterfly, recording 24th overall with a time of 2:12.16 in prelims. In the B finals, Rogers placed third with a time of 2:08.46. He also competed in the 200-meter IM, recording a time of 2:10.59 and 13th overall in prelims with an eighth-place finish in the B finals.

Mariah Lindsay swam in the same heat as Olympian Melanie Margalis in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke prelims. Lindsay recorded a time of 34.69 placing 26th overall.

All times and final results from the competition can be found on the USA Swimming website.