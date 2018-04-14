Early hitting from a variety of players and tight defense sparked BYU softball’s 9-0 victory over Pacific on Saturday afternoon at Bill Simoni Field.

“We came out strong today and played a complete game,” BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. “Our team was determined after yesterday's split.”

The Cougars (24-19, 5-1 West Coast Conference) scored nine runs on eight hits while holding the Tigers (12-25, 2-4 WCC) to just two hits in five innings, due to the NCAA eight-run rule.

Eight different Cougars scored, led by Lexi Tarrow going 2-for-3 at the plate along with three RBIs and two runs, including a three-run dinger. Libby Sugg and Alexa Strid both recorded two RBIs as well.

Kerisa Viramontes did not give up any walks and recorded four strikeouts from the circle.

The Cougars scored six runs in the top of the first. Rylee Jensen led off with a single through the right side. Brooke Vander Heide then singled to the pitcher before Tarrow recorded a base hit up the middle. Sugg drove in two runs with a single through the right side as Jensen and Vander Heide scored for a 2-0 lead and Tarrow moved to second.

Bridget Fleener singled to left center before advancing on the throw, with Sugg moving to third and Tarrow scoring to make it 3-0. Strid then doubled to right center to bring both Sugg and Fleener home for a 5-0 advantage. Briielle Breland laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Strid for the final run of the inning.

In the third frame, Caitlyn Alldredge walked to lead off before Breland bunted to move her over. Tarrow smashed a homer to right field with those two on to make it 9-0.

The Cougars next take on in-state rival Utah in the Deseret First Duel on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MDT, at Dumke Family Softball Stadium.