Sunday, April 15, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Rockies at Nationals, AT&T SportsNet, 11:30 a.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, ESPNU, noon

Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2, noon

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Rangers at Astros, ESPN, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

USBC Masters, ESPN, 11 a.m.

GOLF

Open de Espana, GOLF, 6 a.m.

RBC Heritage, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Food City 500, FOX, noon

Toyota Grand Prix, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Bucks at Celtics, TNT, 11 a.m.

Pacers at Cavaliers, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Jazz at Thunder, AT&T SportsNet/TNT, 4:30 p.m.

Timberwolves at Rockets, TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL

Penguins at Flyers, NBC, 1 p.m.

Jets at Wild, USA, 5 p.m.

Blue Jackets at Capitals, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golden Knights at Kings, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Saracens vs. Bath, NBCSN, noon

SOCCER

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Dortmund, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.

Manchester United vs. West Brom, NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sporting KC vs. Sounders, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. New York City, Fox Sports 1, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rutgers at Michigan, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Cal at Washington, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

Women: Harvard at Princeton, ESPNU, 8:30 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

UCLA at Utah, AM-700, 1 p.m.

Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 1:30 p.m.

Rangers at Astros, AM-700, 6 p.m.

NBA

Jazz at Thunder, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, April 16, 2018

TELEVISION

MLB

Orioles at Red Sox, MLBN, 9 a.m.

Cardinals at Cubs, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Rockies at Pirates, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

NBA

Heat at 76ers, TNT, 6 p.m.

Spurs at Warriors, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Bruins at Maple Leafs, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Lightning at Devils, CNBC, 5:30 p.m.

Predators at Avalanche, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Ducks at Sharks, CNBC, 8:30 p.m.

RUNNING

Boston Marathon, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

SOCCER

West Ham vs. Stoke, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

North Carolina St. at North Carolina, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Bees at Isotopes, FM-97.5, 11 a.m.

NBA

Spurs at Warriors, AM-700, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

North Carolina St. vs. North Carolina, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Indians at Twins, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Rockies at Pirates, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

NBA

Wizards at Raptors, NBATV, 5 p.m.

Bucks at Celtics, TNT, 6 p.m.

Pelicans at Trail Blazers, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Capitals at Blue Jackets, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Jets at Wild, CNBC, 6 p.m.

Golden Knights at Kings, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Brighton vs. Tottenham, NBCSN, 12:45 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

River Cats at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, AM-960/FM-94.5, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

TELEVISION

CYCLING

La Fleche Wallonne, NBCSN, 11 p.m.

MLB

Teams TBA, MLBN, noon

White Sox at Athletics, MLBN, 3 p.m.

Indians at Twins, ESPN, 5 p.m.

NBA

Pacers at Cavaliers, TNT, 5 p.m.

Jazz at Thunder, AT&T SportsNet/NBATV, 6 p.m.

Timberwolves at Rockets, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Penguins at Flyers, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Lightning at Devils, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Predators at Avalanche, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Ducks at Sharks, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United, NBCSN, 12:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

BYU at Utah, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

River Cats at Bees, FM-97.5, noon

NBA

Jazz at Thunder, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 6 p.m.

Pacers at Cavaliers, AM-700, 6 p.m. (JIP)

Thursday, April 19, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Orioles at Tigers, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Astros at Mariners, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 4:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., Pac-12, 7 p.m.

BOXING

Roach Jr. vs. Cruz, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

Trophee Hassan II, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

Valero Texas Open, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Hugel-JTBC Open, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, NHLTV, 8:30 a.m.

Bruins at Maple Leafs, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Capitals at Blue Jackets, USA, 5:30 p.m.

Kings at Golden Knights, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NBA

76ers at Heat, TNT, 5 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Pelicans, NBATV, 7 p.m.

Warriors at Spurs, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Burnley vs. Chelsea, NBCSN, 12:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oklahoma at Oregon, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

MPSF semifinal: BYU vs. USC, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

River Cats at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

EARLY FRIDAY TELEVISION

HOCKEY

IIHF U-18: U.S. vs. Switzerland, NHLTV, 4:30 a.m.

Friday, April 20, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Oregon at Oregon St., Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.

Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Teams TBA, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

GOLF

Trophee Hassan II, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

Valero Texas Open, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Hugel-JTBC Open, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

NCAA semifinals, ESPN2, 11 a.m. (ESPNU, 5 p.m.)

HOCKEY

IIHF U-18: Canada vs. Belarus, NHLTV, 8:30 a.m.

Playoffs, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Women: Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Army at Loyola (Md.), CBSSN, 5 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Toyota Owners 400 qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 3:30 p.m.

ToyotaCare 250, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.)

SpringNationals qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Cavaliers at Pacers, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Raptors at Wizards, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Celtics at Bucks, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oklahoma at Oregon St., Pac-12, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

Women: Cal at Stanford, Pac-12, noon

RADIO

GYMNASTICS

NCAA semifinals, AM-700, 5 p.m.

MINORS

River Cats at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 21, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Boston College, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Indians at Orioles, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.

Teams TBA, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Notre Dame spring game, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Alabama spring game, ESPN, noon

UCLA spring game, Pac-12, noon

Washington spring game, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

Georgia spring game, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Washington St. spring game, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

Oregon spring game, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

AFL: Brigade at Soul, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

UFC Fight Night 128, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m. (Prelims, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.)

GOLF

Trophee Hassan II, GOLF, 6 a.m.

Valero Texas Open, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Hugel-JTBC Open, GOLF, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

NCAA championships, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Kona Gold Stakes, ALT, 5:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Denver at Providence, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

Women: Florida at Denver, ALT, noon

MOTORSPORTS

AMA Supercross, FOX, 1 p.m.

Grand Prix of Alabama qualifying, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Toyota Owners 400, FOX, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

76ers at Heat, TNT, 12:30 p.m.

Rockets at Timberwolves, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Thunder at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet/ESPN, 8 p.m.

NHL

Playoffs, NBC, 6 p.m.

Playoffs, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

RUGBY

Raptors vs. Elite, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

Hannover 96 vs. Bayern Munich, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham, FOX, 10 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Fox Sports 1, 10:30 a.m.

Royals at Courage, LIFE, 1:30 p.m.

Rapids at Real Salt Lake, KMYU/ALT, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Washington at UCLA, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., Pac-12, 11 p.m. (delay)

TRACK

Grenada Invitational, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Isotopes at Bees, FM-106.9, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Thunder at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Royals at Courage, AM-700, 1:30 p.m.

Rapids at Real Salt Lake, AM-700/FM-104.7, 7 p.m.

EARLY SUNDAY TELEVISION

HOCKEY

IIHF U-18: U.S. vs. Sweden, NHLTV, 4:30 a.m.

RUNNING

London Marathon, NBCSN, 1:30 a.m.