Utah State women's tennis (12-10, 2-1 MW) hosts New Mexico (9-8, 2-1 MW) on Sunday, April 15, at noon, at the Utah State Tennis Complex in its home finale. Seniors Sabrina Demerath and Maggie O'Meara will be honored prior to the match as part of Senior Day ceremonies. Senior recognition will begin at 11:45 a.m.

"Senior Day in our program is extremely special to me," head coach Sean McInerney said. "We are extremely proud of the contributions that both Sabrina and Maggie have made. They are two of the truly great Aggies of all-time. They have been a huge part of the building of this program, and we are excited to send them off as winners."

Utah State is led in singles by freshman Sasha Pisareva who is 12-9 at the No. 1 spot and sophomore Hannah Jones who is 11-7 at the Nos. 2 through 5 spots. In doubles, O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane lead with a 4-3 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Utah State looks for its first win over the Lobos as New Mexico has won all seven of the meetings between the two programs. Freshman Bronte Murgett leads in singles, 9-5, at the Nos. 3 through 5 spots. In doubles, freshmen Danielle Quevedo and Hsiang-Wen "Albie" Huang are 4-1 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, while Murgett and sophomore Diana Wong are 4-4 at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.