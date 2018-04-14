BYU softball split two pitching duels at Pacific after falling 2-0 in game one and coming out on top, 1-0, in the second on Friday at Bill Simoni Field.

“I'm proud of our team for grinding it out and getting a split,” BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. “A split on the road in conference play is big."

Pacific (12-24, 2-3 West Coast Conference) scored two runs on four hits while holding BYU (23-19, 4-1 WCC) to just three hits in the first game of the doubleheader.

Despite getting outhit three to two, the Cougars edged the Tigers in the nightcap as both teams played an errorless game.

Autumn Moffat and Kerisa Viramontes each pitched a complete game and combined for 12 strikeouts on the day.

“Both of the games were pitchers’ duels,” Eakin said. “Both Autumn and Kerisa pitched very well for us.”

Game one

Rylee Jensen had two of the team’s three hits, while Lexi Tarrow hit the other. Moffat recorded five strikeouts from the circle.

Pacific got on the board early in the first inning and held on to the lead for the rest of the game. The Tigers scored two runs on both a fielding and a throwing error.

Game two

Brooke Vander Heide and Tarrow had the Cougars’ only hits of the game, while Jensen scored the winning run.

Viramontes logged seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits in the shutout.

Jensen walked to lead off the top of the sixth before Vander Heide laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Jensen over to second. Tarrow then singled through the right side to bring Jensen home for the lone score and the win.

The Cougars conclude the three-game series against the Tigers on Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT. The game will be streamed live on TheW.tv, and live stats will be available on the BYU softball schedule page.