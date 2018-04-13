Utah State women's tennis (12-10, 2-1 MW) posted a 5-2 victory over Air Force (11-6,0-4 MW) on Friday at the Sports Academy and Racquet Club. After losing the doubles point, the Aggies went on to win five of the six singles matches to earn the win.

"Every Mountain West match is a war, and I was very impressed with our singles play today," head coach Sean McInerney said. "Even in doubles, we played a little bit better. Pure determination to win this match. It's what we've been looking for. We got it at every spot. Air Force plays everybody tough. For us to win five out of six singles, I'm very proud of it. I'm especially proud for Maggie (O'Meara) and Sabrina (Demerath) on senior weekend to get the job done. It was a great effort. I can't wait to play New Mexico on Sunday."

In doubles, senior Maggie O'Meara and sophomore Rhoda Tanui lost, 2-6, to sophomore TJ Fumagalli and junior Elizabeth Barnickel. Senior Sabrina Demerath and junior Jenna Kane won at the No. 3 spot, 6-3, against junior Meredith Laskey and senior Carley Hatcliff. Sophomore Hannah Jones and freshman Sasha Pisareva were down, 1-4, but fought back to force the tiebreaker against freshmen Meredith Jones and Ashleigh Harvey at the No. 2 spot. Air Force got the doubles point after winning 7-6 (9-7) at the No. 2 spot.

In singles, senior Sabrina Demerath posted a straight-set victory, 7-6 (4), 7-5, at the No. 2 spot over Barnickel. Pisareva then lost, 6-7 (5-7), 1-6, at the No. 1 spot against Fumagalli. O'Meara evened it back up at 2-2 with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win at the No. 3 spot against Laskey. After losing her first set, 5-7, at the No. 4 spot, Tanui came back to win the next two, 6-2, 7-5, over Meredith Jones.

The final two Aggies had posted victories in each of their first singles sets. Hannah Jones never dropped a game in her first, 6-0, and clinched the match after a 6-2 second set victory at the No. 5 spot over Harvey. Sophomore Sophia Haleas rounded out the results with a 6-2, 6-2 win at the No. 6 spot against Hatcliff.

Utah State next hosts New Mexico (9-7, 2-0 MW) on Sunday, April 13, at 11 a.m. USU's two seniors, Demerath and O'Meara, will be honored as part of Senior Day ceremonies.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.