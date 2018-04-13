1 of 3
View 3 Items
Adam Fondren, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak talks with Utah Utes forward Chris Seeley (11) after he pulls him for committing two quick fouls in the second half as the University of Utah Running Utes take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the semifinal round of the 2018 NIT in Madison Square Garden in New York City on

The Utah men's basketball team will apparently have a void to fill after redshirt freshman forward Chris Seeley announced on Twitter Friday his intention to transfer.

“After discussing with my family, at this time I have decided to ask for my release and explore other opportunities,” Seeley wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Thank you for all your support, I appreciated my time at Utah, Go Utes.”

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Seeley played in 20 games this past season, averaging 7.5 minutes, 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

His top game as a Ute was in an 83-64 loss at UCLA on Jan. 11, when he scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Seeley, a Fresno, California native, redshirted the 2016-17 season.

“I would like to thank Coach K (Larry Krystkowiak), the assistant coaches, & support staff for welcoming me as a part of the Utah Utes family over the past two years,” Seeley wrote on Twitter. “I have nothing but love for my teammates, fans, the university, and the city.”

Brandon Judd Brandon Judd is a sports writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment