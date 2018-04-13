The Utah men's basketball team will apparently have a void to fill after redshirt freshman forward Chris Seeley announced on Twitter Friday his intention to transfer.

“After discussing with my family, at this time I have decided to ask for my release and explore other opportunities,” Seeley wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Thank you for all your support, I appreciated my time at Utah, Go Utes.”

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Seeley played in 20 games this past season, averaging 7.5 minutes, 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

His top game as a Ute was in an 83-64 loss at UCLA on Jan. 11, when he scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Seeley, a Fresno, California native, redshirted the 2016-17 season.

“I would like to thank Coach K (Larry Krystkowiak), the assistant coaches, & support staff for welcoming me as a part of the Utah Utes family over the past two years,” Seeley wrote on Twitter. “I have nothing but love for my teammates, fans, the university, and the city.”