SALT LAKE CITY — Since a tactical shift at the start of region play, Judge’s attack has been dialed in and the trend continued on Friday. Judge scored four goals in the first half and rolled the rest of the way for dominant 5-1 victory over visiting South Summit.

The top-ranked team in 3A improved to 5-0 in Region 13 with the win and inched closer to claiming the region title, something it might be able to clinch next week if other results unfold in its favor.

“This was a key game, this was a key game to try and win the region next Friday,” said Judge coach Kelly Terrill, whose team hosts Grantsville next Friday.

Jake Terrill scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs, upping his season total to 14. He narrowly missed out on adding three more goals, hitting the crossbar twice on curling free kicks and then hitting the post on another shot in the second half.

He was dangerous throughout the game and is a big reason for Judge’s surge in region play.

“He’s playing well, he’s scoring goals and he’s playing with confidence,” said Terrill.

Gedeon Baende, Joseph Paul and Dominic Arias all added goals for the Bulldogs, and it was Baende’s goal just five minutes into the game that set the tone.

He slipped in behind South Summit’s defense — a pattern in the first half — and tracked down a through ball that he powerfully put away for the 1-0 lead.

“It’s hard to get the first one, but once you kind of open it up and then you can start to feel like you can put more and more in. Our top three kind of just feed off each other,” said Terrill.

Four minutes after his own goal, Baende set up Terrill who calmly finished for the 2-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the match.

Terrill pushed the lead to 3-0 in the 35th minute on an assist from Jaime Galindo, and then Paul stretched the lead to 4-0 in the 39th minute. Camrun Lundy played the through ball to Paul from behind the midfield stripe, with Paul chasing it down and finishing it to punctuate a dominant first half.

South Summit, which came into the game with a 2-2 record in Region 13, threatened on a couple of occasions in the second half, and finally broke through in 76th minute on a goal from Jaxon Stowe as he spoiled what would’ve been Judge’s first shutout of the season.

“We just try and score more goals than the other team,” joked Terrill.

Arias tacked on a late goal to wrap up the scoring in the 77th minute.