The BYU women's tennis team suffered a tough defeat on the road to West Coast Conference foe Loyola Marymount on Friday afternoon, losing 4-0.

In No. 3 doubles, junior Taylah Beckman and sophomore Samantha Smith took down LMU's (12-5, 4-2 WCC) Yesica De Lucas and Elvira Juravilova without dropping a game in a 6-0 rout. However, the Lions' Veronica Miroshnichenko and Eva Marie Voracek responded right back to defeat senior Mayci Jones and Anastasia Abramyan, 6-3, in No. 1 doubles to even things up.

The doubles point came down to a battle in the No. 2 slot between sophomores Kate Cusick and Polina Malykh against LMU's Siobhan Anderson and Anna Romeka. Both duos traded shots, but the Lions came out on top, 6-4, to win the doubles point and go up 1-0 on the Cougars (11-7, 4-2 WCC).

Sophomore Malykh, who entered the match with only one loss in the regular season in singles play, took on Anderson in No. 3 singles. The two kept the first set close, but Anderson out dueled Malykh to take it and carried that momentum to the second to win the match, 6-4, 6-2, and give LMU a 2-0 lead.

Down two points, freshman Madeline Almeida competed against Juravilova in No. 5 singles. Almeida fought to help the Cougars regain some ground but ultimately fell to Juravilova, 6-3, 6-3.

In the final match of the day, Beckman played against LMU's Camila Tumosa in No. 6 singles. After losing the first set, Beckman battled to make a comeback in the second but came up short, losing 6-3, 6-4, and the Lions earned a 4-0 sweep of the Cougars. No. 1, 2 and 4 singles did not finish.

BYU looks to bounce back Saturday, as the team travels to Malibu to take on last year's conference champion Pepperdine at 12 p.m. PST. Live stats and live video stream for the match can be found on BYU's online schedule.