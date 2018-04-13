No. 40 BYU women’s golf will compete in the 2018 West Coast Conference Golf Championships on April 16-18, at Carlton Oaks Golf Club in Santee, California.

The Cougars are coming off a fifth-place finish at The Bruzzy Challenge as they head into postseason play. BYU will participate in the 2018 WCC Championships alongside Gonzaga, No. 50 Pepperdine, San Francisco and Santa Clara.

Teams will play 54 holes during three days, playing 18 holes each day on the par-72, 6,221-yard golf course. BYU women's golf will be paired with Pepperdine and San Francisco. The Cougars start play on Monday at 9:15 a.m. PT.

Follow the tournament live via links on the BYU women’s golf schedule page.