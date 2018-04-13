No. 40 BYU men’s golf will compete in the 2018 West Coast Conference Golf Championships on April 16-18, at Carlton Oaks Golf Club in Santee, California.

The Cougars are coming off a first-place tie at the Geiberger Invitational as they head into postseason play. BYU will participate in the 2018 WCC Championships alongside Gonzaga, LMU, No. 33 Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary’s, San Diego, No. 45 San Francisco and No. 50 Santa Clara.

Teams will play 54 holes in three days, playing 18 holes each day on the par-72, 7,140-yard golf course. BYU men’s golf will be paired with Pepperdine and Saint Mary’s. The Cougars begin play on Monday at 9:40 a.m. PT.

Follow the tournament live via links on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.