Kendra Dalton was named March’s West Coast Conference Golfer of the Month, the WCC announced Friday.

During the month of March, Dalton tied for 31st at the Meadow Clubs Women’s Intercollegiate and logged a runner-up finish at the BYU at Entrada Classic.

The senior carded a 68 in round two of the BYU at Entrada Classic to shoot the second-lowest round score of the week. She shot under par in each round of the Cougars’ home event, firing 71-68-71.

The Cougars also competed in SDSU’s March Mayhem match-play tournament in March where Dalton won all three of her matches.