SALT LAKE CITY — It’s that time of year. Time for Utah to put spring football to bed. As usual, the Utes will cap things off with a scrimmage at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Saturday’s Red-White Game is set to kick off at 11 a.m.

“It’s a great opportunity for these guys that haven’t gotten a whole lot of time to show what they’ve got,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who noted that a lot of starters won’t play and others will see limited action.

The game will consist of four 10-minute quarters with a running clock in the second half. Other variations include no kickoffs or punt returns. Also, if a team that scores and still trails by 10 or more points they’ll keep the ball.

Prior to the camp finale, a pair of flag football games are scheduled. The MUSS will play at 9 a.m., while the Utah alumni take the field at 10 a.m.

COACHING STAFFS: The Red team will be led by associate head coach Gary Andersen. He’ll be assisted by offensive coordinator Troy Taylor, cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah, linebackers coach Justin Ena and tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham. Assistant head coach Jim Harding is directing the White squad. Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, defensive line coach Lewis Powell, receivers coach Guy Holliday and running backs coach Kiel McDonald round out the staff.

EXTRA POINTS: Admission and parking are free . . . The offensive linemen will play on both teams and sport black jerseys, as will punter Mitch Wishnowsky and long snapper Noah Rodriguez-Trammell . . . The Pac-12 Networks and ESPN 700 radio are broadcasting the game live . . . A printable UTA/TRAX pass is available at UtahUtes.com . . . The first 2,000 fans will receive a free Alex Smith wall decal from the 2005 Fiesta Bowl.

