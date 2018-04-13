SALT LAKE CITY — As playoff basketball returns to Salt Lake City for the second consecutive season, fans will certainly be treated to an enjoyable experience.

Zions Bank has jumped on board as a corporate sponsor for the first time ever to support the Jazz’s full playoff run with special City Edition t-shirts, an outdoor fan festival at Vivint Arena plus an appearance by go-to NBA sneaker designer Salvador “Kickstradomis” Amezcua.

Utah’s first two home games of the opening round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder are set for 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21 and 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 23.

The Jazz’s popular City Edition court and jerseys will also return for the first playoff home game while red, orange and yellow “Take Note” t-shirts will be distributed to fans in a colorful kaleidoscope on each chair. Other new logos and graphics will be placed throughout the building to monument the franchise’s 27th playoff appearance.

“There is no time more exciting in our state than when the Utah Jazz are in the NBA Playoffs,” said Rob Brough, Zions Bank executive vice president of marketing and communications. “From tipoff to the final whistle, Zions Bank is proud to be the presenting sponsor and excited to enhance the playoff experience for the fans.”

The Jazz will wear the City Edition jerseys for Game 3, and fans will get a yellow, orange or red shirt. The Viv should look pretty awesome pic.twitter.com/BWN1B9WXtf — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) April 13, 2018

SHOW ME THE MONEY: TickPick has released the average listing prices for each of the first-round NBA playoff series. The no-fee secondary marketplace lists the Utah Jazz’s opening-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder as the third-most expensive of the league, with an average price of $336. Golden State’s series against the San Antonio Spurs is the most expensive at an average rate of $451 while the Cleveland Cavaliers versus Indiana Pacers series is the cheapest at $265.

ALL AROUND THE WORLD: A league record of 62 international players from 33 countries will be playing in the 2018 NBA playoffs. At least one foreign player is listed on each roster. The Jazz are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers with a league-high seven international players on each roster. On opening night, there were 108 international players from a record 42 countries on each team. The NBA’s previous record for international players was 60 in the 2007 playoffs.

GIVING BACK: The Utah Jazz assisted the community in a big way this season. Through corporate partnerships and other charitable donations, more than $500,000 was donated to schools and non-profit organizations along the Wasatch Front in 2017-18. Also, $95,000 worth of tickets were purchased to home games through the player ticket donation program to give fans an opportunity to attend games that might not have been able to afford them.Another $230,000 donation was given to 5 For The Fight campaign in October to further cancer research.