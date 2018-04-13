The Griffins and Hawks were in a dogfight, recording seven ties and four lead changes. Only one point separated the two teams going into the fourth quarter. No. 17 Rockhurst (13-1, 6-1 RMAC) outscored Westminster (5-6, 2-3 RMAC) in the fourth quarter for the win.

The game really picked up in the second quarter, after a low scoring first quarter. Westminster scored the first two goals of the second quarter for a 4-2 lead. The Griffins ended the half with a one-point lead, 8-7, after four ties and two lead changes.

Two goals from Thomas Sarjeant and one from Blake Gross increased the lead over the Hawks by three, 11-8, with 7:25 remaining in the third quarter. Rockhurst scored four goals in the final five minutes to take a 12-11 lead into the fourth quarter.

Momentum from the end of the third quarter continued into the fourth quarter as the Hawks went on to score seven goals and completed an 11-2 run for the win.

Sarjeant and Lane Kadish each had five points to lead the team. Sarjeant scored a hat-trick and assisted on two goals. Kadish scored four times and assisted once. Christian Pompoco tallied four points with one goal and three assists.

Westminster took 34 shots with 21 on goal to Rockhurst's 52 shots with 30 on goal. The Griffins picked up 28 ground balls, caused 14 turnovers and completed 18-of-22 clearances compared to Rockhurst, which picked up 47 ground balls, caused 12 turnovers and completed 17-of-23 clearances.

Troy Vance led the team with three caused turnovers and picked up three ground balls. Kyle Williams caused two turnovers and gathered four ground balls, and Grant Phillips caused two turnovers and picked up two ground balls. Chase Flinders was responsible for one caused turnover and picked up four ground balls.

Connor McFarlane faced 49 shots and made 11 saves and picked up three ground balls.

Westminster plays Lindenwood on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. MDT. Links to live video and live stats can be found online on the Westminster men's lacrosse schedule page.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.