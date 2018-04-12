MUSIC/DANCE

Judas Priest, April 13, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $46-$72 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

"Current," April 13-14, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $30 for general, $15 for seniors and students (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

National Association of Teachers of Singing, April 13, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

"Orchesis Theatre: Shared Ground," April 13-14, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Austad Auditorium, WSU, Ogden, $10-$12 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

Scott Tennant, April 13, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, Regent Street Black Box, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Whole Lotta Shakin' — From Swing to Rock," April 13-14, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$88 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels, April 13-14, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$45 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

"Shakespeare Suite," April 13-21, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$87 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Scheherazade," April 14, 11 a.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $8-$20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Utah Dance Fest, April 14, 1 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, U., $15 for general, $12 for seniors, students and children under 12 (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

Young Artist Chamber Players and Suzuki Strings, April 14, 4 p.m., St. Jude Episcopal Church, 70 N. 200 West, Cedar City, free (suzukistringscedar.blogspot.com)

BYU Quartet Chetyre, April 14, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

BYU Men's Chorus, April 14, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

The Lettermen, April 14, 8 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $15-$30 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

"Bach and New Horizons," April 15, 3 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $20 for general, $18 for seniors, free for students (novaslc.org)

Tad Calcara and New Deal Swing, April 16, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

John 5 and the Creatures, April 17, 7:30 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $18 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

String Chamber Ensembles, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Garrison Choral Room, WSU, Ogden, free (801-626-8500 or weber.edu)

The National Parks with Lany, Knox Fortune and Harry Hudson, April 18, 6 p.m., Saltair, 12408 W. Saltair Drive, Magna, $35-$40, parking $5 cash only (801-250-4388 or thesaltair.com)

Crimson Harps, April 18, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Wattis Gallery, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

"SALT in Concert," April 18-20, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Utah Federation of Music Clubs, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Jay Lawrence Quintet, April 19, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

GETTING OUT

Tulip Festival, April 13-May 5, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., closed Sundays, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Stamp and Collectibles Show, April 13, noon-8 p.m.; April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Orem Community Church, 130 N. 400 East, Orem, free (801-561-4723)

"Take Back the Night" March for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, April 13, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., Ogden, free (801-626-6090 or weber.edu.WSUtoday)

Farm Animal Days, April 13-28, dates and times vary, American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $6 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Ogden Climbing Festival, April 13-14, times and locations vary, $25, for university and college students from area institutions (801-626-6373 or weber.edu/ogdenclimbingfestival)

"Being a Better Ally" anti-racism workshop, April 14, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 261 S. 900 East, prices vary (facebook.com/surjslc)

"You Got This" Interfaith Women's Conference, April 14, 9 a.m., UCCU Center, UVU, Orem, $49-$150 (uccucenter.com)

Andy’s 59th Bird-day, April 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for seniors, military and students with ID, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under 3 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Meet, greet and game with Disney’s Ethan Wacker, April 14, noon-5 p.m., Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 N. Cabelas Blvd., Lehi, free (outletsattraversemountain.com/events)

"Islam Between Love and Hate," April 14, 2:15-4:45 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, Auditorium, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-671-6709 or interfaithroundtable.org/events)

Comcast Cares Day, April 21, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Ron Wood Baseball Park, 5900 W. New Bingham Highway, West Jordan, free (westjordan.utah.gov)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

Rio Grande Winter Market, Saturdays through April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St., free (slcfarmersmarket.org)

Dragon Lights, through May 6, 5:30-10 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $18 for adults, $15 for military with ID, $12 for children ages 5-12 and seniors (888-484-2698 or saltlakecity.tianyuculture.us)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

"Cabaret," April 13-28, dates and times vary, Noorda Theatre, UVU, Orem, $12-$16 (801-863-4636 or uvu.edu/arts)

"Camelot," April 13-May 12, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

"The Capricious Computer Caper," April 19-20 and 23-24, 7 p.m.; April 21, 2 p.m., Timpanogos High School, 1450 N. 200 East, Orem, $7-$8 (showtix4u.com)

“The Music Man,” April 16-June 9, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"The (Obsolete) Unkindness of Ravens," April 13-21, dates and times vary, Chase Fine Arts Center, Black Box Theatre, USU, Logan, $13 for adults, $10 for seniors and youths ages 6-17, $8 for USU staff, free for USU students with ID, children under age 6 not admitted (435-797-8022 or cca.usu.edu/theatre)

"Sister Act," April 13-May 5, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Catch Me If You Can," April 13-14, 7:30 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $12 for general (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

"Class of '94," April 13-14, 7:30 p.m.; April 14, 2 p.m., Browning Center, Allred Theater, WSU, Ogden, $11-$13 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

“The Little Mermaid,” April 13-14, 7:30 p.m.; April 14, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for general, $12-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

"The Little Miamaid," April 13-14, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"In Memory of Water," April 13-14, 7:30 p.m., Westminster College, Dumke Theatre, 1250 E. 1700 South, $10 for general, free for Westminster students, staff (801-484-7651 or westminstercollege.edu)

"Our Country's Good," April 13-15, 7:30 p.m.; April 14-15, 2 p.m., Pioneer Memorial Theatre, Babcock Theatre, U., $18 for general, $15 for U. staff and seniors, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, mature audiences only, contains adult themes and very strong language according to theatre.utah.edu, children under 4 not admitted (801-581-6448 or theatre.utah.edu)

"Twelfth Night," April 13-14, 7:30 p.m.; April 14, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $25-$44 (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

"Jump," by Plan-B Theatre Company, April 13-14, 8 p.m.; April 14, 4 p.m.; April 15, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, tickets available online for April 14 shows, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"The Importance of Being Earnest," through April 21, dates and times vary, Pioneer Hall, 1140 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

"Our Town," through April 28, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

"Hamilton," through May 6, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $215-$425, lottery tickets also available at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Fun Home," through May 13, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Spamilton,” through June 2, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

"Whose Live Anyway," April 13, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, U., $38.50-$57.50, children ages 6 and younger not admitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

(Impractical) Jokers, April 14, 7:30 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lane Drive, West Valley, $52.50-$153, recommended for ages 16 and older according to maverikcenter.com, $10 for parking (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

"Breakfast at Tiffany's," April 17, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

"California Typewriter," April 18, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Casablanca," April 13, 7 p.m., Harold B. Lee Library, BYU, Provo, free (sites.lib.byu.edu)

"Charley's Aunt," April 12-13, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

Czech Film Tour, April 17-19, times and shows vary, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, free (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"The Dating Project," April 17, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$12 (megaplextheatres.com)

Giuseppe Verdi's "Luisa Miller," April 14, 10:30 a.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $17-$25 (cinemark.com)

"The Good Postman," April 17, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Grease," April 14, times vary, select Megaplex and Cinemark Theatres, $6-$8 (megaplextheatres.com and cinemark.com)

"Human Flow," April 19, 7 p.m., Star Hall, 159 E. Center, Moab, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"An Inconvenient Sequel," April 19, 6:30 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"King Kong," April 16, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (viridiancenter.org)

National Theater Live: "Julius Caesar," April 18, 7 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, $20, $10 for students with ID (435-615-5600 or parkcityfilmseries.com)

"Rebels on Pointe," April 19, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes," April 13, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"SLC Punk!" April 16, 7 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"Super Troopers" double feature, April 19, 4:20 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $15 (megaplextheatres.com)

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," April 16, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Sharon Lewis Koho, author of “The Painting on the Pond,” April 13-14, 11 a.m.; and Aften Brook Szymanski, author of “Cheat Code,” April 14, 6 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Obert Skye, author of “Wizard for Hire,” April 13, 7 p.m.; and authors Chris Green, Elise Paschen and Valerie Wallace, April 14, 4 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo City Library at Academy Square, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, authors Roshani Chokshi, Kiersten White, Maureen Johnson and Matt Kirby, April 13, 7 p.m.; and authors Darci Stone, Eric James Stone, Dustin Steinacker and more, April 17, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Utah Valley Convention Center, 220 W. Center, Provo, “Teen Author Boot Camp,” April 14, 8 a.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, William Victor Smith, author of “Textual Studies of the Doctrine and Covenants,” April 14, 7 p.m.; Bill Humbert, author of “Employee 5.0: Secrets of a Successful Job Search,” April 16, 6:30 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by James W. Stewart, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display April 16-May 12 (801-363-4088)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Legends of Teaching,” by retired teachers from Davis County and art by Davis County School District high school and junior high students, opening reception April 13, 6 p.m.; on display April 13-May 4 (801-295-3618)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Alyce Carrier, opening reception April 21, 10 a.m.; on display April 17-June 17 (craftlakecity.com)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Ginny Coombs, opening reception April 13, 6 p.m. (801-298-0290)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Piecing Together Mental Illness,” by undergraduates in the University of Utah’s BlockU Medical Humanities program, opening reception April 20, 7 p.m.; on display April 18-May 20 (801-524-8200)

Visual Art Institute, 2901 S. Highland Drive, “For the Love of Art,” by the Intermountain Society of Artists, opening reception April 13, 6 p.m.; on display April 9-27 (801-474-3796 or visualartinstitute.org)

Yamamoto, 11726 Shady Oak Lane, Sandy, “Cat Art Collection: History of Feline Art,” by Shu Yamamoto, April 13-14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (shuyamamoto@gmail.com)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, “Florescentia,” by Emily Fox King, through May 4 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Blue Nude Migration,” painting and poetry by Katheryn and Laura Stott, through May 12 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Certain Women: LDS Women’s Art Show,” through May 5 (801-328-2231)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, art by McGarren Flack and Banyan Fierer, through April 13 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Brent Hale, through April 14 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, art by Cory Dumont, through April 26 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, “Joseph Paul Vorst: A Retrospective,” through April 15 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “The Thunder: Perfect Mind,” by Todd Powelson, through April 21 (801-594-8651)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “At Home,” by Dennis Smith and Justin Wheatley, through April 20 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “River Inside,” by Gavan Nelson, through May 9 (801-594-8632)

Evolutionary Healthcare, 461 E. 200 South, “American West and Beyond,” by Howie Garber, through April 20 (801-519-2461)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Sugar Coated,” by various artists, through April 13 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Sustainable Future,” by Joshua Pugeau, through April 18; and 2018 Salt Lake Community College Student Art Showcase, through April 19 (801-957-4073)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Havoc Hendricks, through April 30 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Panpsychicae in Chaosi,” by James Joel Holmes, through April 13 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Umbrella Series,” by Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne, Ryan Cannon and Jamie Wayman, through April 14 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Visions Seldom All They Seem,” by Ellen Marie Lewis, through April 20; and “My Marmalade,” art by students from Washington Elementary, through May 4 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 10 (801-355-3383)

Nox Contemporary, 440 S. 400 West, “Angels Don’t Cry, Demons Don’t Cry,” by Jacob Haupt and Noah Jackson, through April 13 (801-289-6269)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Tom Howard, Simone Simonian and Nel Ivancich, through April 13 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Blooming at Last,” by Marcia Walke, through April 22 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “What I Did on My Summer Vacation,” by Trent Alvey and Claudia Sisemore, through April 13; West High School 2018 International Baccalaureate Visual Art Show, through April 14; “In/Out,” by Clayton Middle School students, through May 18; “Photography from the West,” by West High School students, and “Art in Ink,” by Patricia Nosanchuk, through May 17 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Upcycle,” by various artists, through April 29 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a World Golf Hall of Fame exhibit, through April 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Exorcising America,” by Merritt Johnson, and “Homebodies, Away Teams,” by Earl Gravy, through May 12; “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26; “The Forge, The Gibbous, The Heron, The Oilcan: Contemporary Constellations for Navigation,” by Wren Ross; and “Landscape Painting,” by Julius von Bismarck, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Salt 13,” by Katie Paterson, through May 20; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Wagner Jewish Community Center, 2 N. Medical Drive, art by Helga Kolb and Stuart Stansbury, through April 30 (801-581-0098)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Charles Gilliam, through April 30 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Harold Tanner and Ric Tanner, through April 30 (801-628-9592)

ARTe Gallery and Framing, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, “NeoArts: Creative Art,” by Julianne Skinner, Kim Mcleod and Jeanette Langston, through May 5 (artegalleryandframe.com)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Vintage Quilt Exhibition, through April 13 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14; “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light,” by Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, Queens, New York, through May 5; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Time,” by Shawna Moore and R. Nelson Parrish, through April 14 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Dark Attractor,” by Peter Everett, and “Matrilinear,” by Elizabeth Claffey, through May 11 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Alas, Alack,” by Nicole Pietrantoni, through April 15 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, Washington County Secondary School Show, through May 20 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, SUU, Cedar City, Senior BFA Capstone exhibition, “Art Insights,” by David Emitt Adams, and “Our National Parks,” by SUU Freshman Jumpstart students, through May 5 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the Deep End,” by local artists, through May 19; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, paint party for adults and high school students ages 16 and older, April 14, 1 p.m., $20, reservations required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, “Family Craft: Fruit and Veggie Prints,” April 19, 4 p.m., free (calendar.slcolibrary.org/events)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

HawkWatch International, April 14, noon-2 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Week of the Young Child, April 16-20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for members and children under age 2, free admission April 17 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Wild Wednesdays: Earth Day Extravaganza,” April 18, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

LIBRARIES

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “LEAP into Science: Drip Drip Drop,” April 13, 11 a.m. (801-594-8680)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, a free screening of “Wonder,” April 13, 4 p.m. (435-615-5600)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, teen author meet and greet with Roshani Chokshi, Kiersten White, Maureen Johnson and Matt Kirby, April 13, 7 p.m. (801-852-6650)

Murray Public Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Fairy Tale Festival, April 14, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, read to a dog, April 14, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants,” April 14, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, no bake club for teens, April 14, 2 p.m. (801-524-8290)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The 24th annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards for writers and illustrators of the future contests in science fiction and fantasy recently awarded the Golden Pen Award to Darci Stone of Orem, according to a news release. On April 8 in Los Angeles, Stone was presented with a check for $5,000 for her story “Mara’s Shadow,” illustrated by Quintin Gleim. Stone was announced by coordinating writer judge David Farland and fellow writer judge Brandon Sanderson of Utah. The event was presented by Author Services, Inc. and Galaxy Press. Stone was recently published for the first time in a new anthology, L. Ron Hubbard’s "Writers of the Future, Volume 34." Visit writersofthefuture.com for more information.

Creekside Theatre will host auditions for the 2018 season. Auditions will be held at two locations. On April 24, auditions will be 6-9:30 p.m. at Cedar Hills Clubhouse, 10640 N. Clubhouse Drive, Cedar Hills. On April 25, auditions will be 6-9:30 p.m. at Liahona Preparatory Academy, 2464 W. 450 South, Pleasant Grove. Auditioners should be prepared with a Shakespearean monologue if interested in being cast in “Much Ado About Nothing. Those interested in auditioning for “The Giver” should come prepared with a contemporary monologue. Participants interested in auditioning for “Frog Prince” should come prepared with a contemporary comedic monologue. Actors are encouraged to audition for and perform in all three shows. Auditions are on a first come, first serve basis. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Actors will be paid a stipend per role. Rehearsals will be April 30-June 16, and the show will run June 18-30. Visit creeksidetheatrefest.org to download the audition form and for more information.

Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, will host auditions for “Doctor U,” April 28, noon-2 p.m. Needed are two male ensembles and three female roles. Auditioners should come prepared with a one minute comic monologue and be prepared to sing 32 bars of a show tune. Participants should bring their own minus track or an MP3 version of the karaoke song. Auditioners should bring a headshot and resume. The show will be June 15-July 21. All parts are paid a stipend. Call 801-355-4628 or see the audition tab at theobt.org for the audition form and more information.

Payson Community Theater will host auditions for “Mary Poppins,” April 18-19, 7-10 p.m. at Payson High School, 1050 S. Main, Payson. Auditioners ages 14 and older should be prepared with 16 bars. The audition application sheets and time slots will be at the audition and also online at paysoncommunitytheater.com. Callbacks will be April 21. The musical will be performed Aug. 23-Sept. 3. Visit paysoncommunitytheater.com for more information.

Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, will host auditions for “The Wolves,” April 16, 4-9 p.m. Scripts are available at Salt Lake Acting Company, and auditioners are encouraged to read the script before auditioning. Participants should call 801-363-7522 for an audition time and sides. Auditioners must bring a headshot and resume. The show runs Oct. 20-Nov. 10. Visit saltlakeactingcompany.org for more information.

SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, will host auditions for “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” April 24 or 25, 7-9 p.m. All roles are available. Auditioners ages 14 and older should be prepared to perform 16 bars of a Broadway musical. An accompanist or iPod playback will be available. Auditioners should bring their own music. Callbacks for April 28 will be by invitation only and will include a dance audition. Rehearsals will begin the first week in May and performances will be July 6-21. Auditioners can sign up for an audition time and submit an audition form online at scera.org/auditions. Auditioners may bring a resume and headshot to the audition. Visit scera.org for more information.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, recently announced a call for entries for the Art-Tell contest. Adults are invited to submit art work that represents the theme “Illuminating Possibilities.” Entries are due Wednesday, April 18. The art show will be April 19-21. Visit bcfineartscenter.org for rules and entry form.

Alamexo Cantina, 1059 E. 900 South, recently announced that several menu items from the downtown restaurant will now be available at the 900 South location. New dishes for both lunch and dinner are also now available, according to a news release. The offerings from Alamexo’s downtown location include the table-prepared guacamole and guacamole verde con carnitas, enchiladas suizas, enchiladas mole pablano, tacos de pollo y abodo, tacos pescado mixtos and tacos barbacoa. New menu items include queso fundido, cantina nachos, quesadilla grande, carnitas con salsa verde, jaiba y camarones, hongos y queso, con queso y aguacate, al pastor de Alamexo and carne asada with adobo marinated steak. Call 801-658-5859 or visit alamexo.com/cantina for more information.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a new $30 dinner menu of three courses nightly from Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. The menu this week includes squash pasta. House-made gnocchi will be served through April 14. Lamb tacos will be served April 16-21 and salmon nicoise will be served April 23-28. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Current Fish & Oyster, 279 E. 300 South, Chef Alan Brines will offer $12 lunch specials. Chicken and waffles along with two new dishes, cauliflower sandwich and roasted pork sandwich will be offered. The lunch special will be served Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Other lunch items include fish tacos, fish and chips, tuna melt, burger and fish sandwich. The special will run through the summer. Call 801-326-3474 or visit currentfishandoyster.com for more information.

Dave and Buster’s, with headquarters in Dallas, recently announced it will open its 113th location this May at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, according to a news release. This will be the restaurant and arcade chain’s first Utah location. The restaurant is looking to hire more than 250 individuals to join the team of servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more. The Salt Lake location has a tentative opening date of May 14. Visit daveandbusters/careers for more information.

Eggland’s Best recently announced the 2018 “America’s Best Recipe” contest with a chance to win $10,000. The company is searching for the best original egg recipe. Submissions are due April 30 at americasbestrecipe.com. Participants can submit recipes featuring Eggland’s Best eggs combined with their favorite local/state ingredients or dishes, according to a news release. Contestants can submit up to two recipes within each meal category — breakfast/brunch, appetizer, main course and dessert. All recipes must include at least two whole Eggland’s Best eggs. The panel of judges includes registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner, winner of ABC’s “My Diet Is Better Than Yours,” who will help score the semifinalist receipt submission. After semifinalists are selected, Americans will have the chance to narrow down the best in state recipes and determine the five best in region finalists by voting on their favorite. The best in region recipes will be revealed on Eggland’s Best website where fans can vote on America’s Best Recipe. The grand prize winner will be awarded $10,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs. The best in region prize winners will each receive $1,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs. The best in state winners will also receive a prize. Visit egglandsbest.com/abr3 for a free digital download of the winning recipes from the 2016 contest. Visit americasbestrecipe.com for official rules and submission information.

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently announced its Seafood Celebration and Pie Combos. Diners can choose from fresh avocado and shrimp, top sirloin and shrimp, honey ginger glazed salmon, Southern fried sole fillets and shrimp Sorrento pasta. These seafood dishes come with a free slice of pie, and will be offered through April 25. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, is offering a three-course meal nightly through the month of April. Chef Efren Benitez’s dinner specials will include a choice of soup or salad, a changing entree and a dessert option. Pan roasted mahi-mahi with wasabi mashed potatoes, steamed baby bok choy and carlota de limon for dessert will be served through April 15. Beginning April 16, grilled chicken over herb rissoto with tri-chocolate cheesecake for dessert will be served through April 22. Sliced beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes and strawberry rouilande cake will be served April 23-29. Seating on the patio will be available, weather permitting. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

Stanza Italian Bistro, 454 E. 300 South, is offering a three-course express business lunch for $15. Chef Jonathan LeBlanc will offer seasonally available ingredients with a goal to provide start-to-finish lunches in 45 minutes, according to a news release. Diners have an option of soup or Caesar salad with a choice of sandwich, a pasta option and dessert. The three-course express business lunch will be offered Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 801-746-4441 or visit stanzaslc.com for more information.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will feature a Brazilian limeade through April 15, according to a news release. The drink, available in multiple flavors, will be $3 per glass and $12 for a pitcher. Visit texasdebrazil.com for more information.

