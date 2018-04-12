Utah State women's tennis (11-10, 1-1 MW) begins a two-match homestand weekend on Friday, April 13, as the Aggies host Air Force (11-5, 0-3 MW) at 1 p.m., at the Utah State Tennis Complex.

"Air Force is always a battle," head coach Sean McInerney said. "They will fight for every point, and we have to be prepared for that. We need to come out and play aggressive doubles and stay disciplined in singles. It will be a great opportunity for our program."

Utah State is led in singles by freshman Sasha Pisareva who is 12-8 at the No. 1 spot and sophomore Hannah Jones who is 10-7 at the Nos. 2 through 5 spots. In doubles, senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane lead with a 4-3 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Air Force leads Utah State, 6-2, in program history. The Falcons are led in singles by junior Elizabeth Barnickel who is 14-2 at the No. 2 spot and freshman Ashleigh Harvey who is 13-2 at the Nos. 4 through 6 spots. In doubles, Harvey and freshman Meredith Jones are 12-3 at the No. 2 spot, while Barnickel and sophomore TJ Fumagalli are 10-2 at the No. 1 spot.

The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a pink U-State t-shirt. Firehouse Pizzeria will be provided to fans while supplies last. There will also be opportunities for fans to receive a Utah State prize pack.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.