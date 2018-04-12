Utah State men's tennis (14-8, 5-0 MW) takes on New Mexico (12-9, 2-2 MW) as it vies for a three-peat as Mountain West regular season champions. With a win over the Lobos, the Aggies could clinch at least a share of the conference title. The match is set for 5 p.m., on Friday, April 13, in Albuquerque.

"Tomorrow's match against New Mexico will be very tough," head coach James Wilson said. "They have a very solid team, and I know they are dangerous at home. Our guys have to continue to compete hard every point if we want to come away with the win."

Utah State is led in singles by sophomore Sergiu Bucur who is 11-6 at the Nos. 1 through 3 spots. Senior Jaime Barajas and freshmen Felipe Acosta and Jose Carvajal have each recorded 10 wins in singles during dual match play. In doubles, Barajas and Carvajal lead the way with a 9-5 mark at the No. 1 spot.

New Mexico leads Utah State, 3-2, in program history as the teams have alternated victories since their first meeting in 2014. In singles, junior Ricky Hernandez Tong is 10-5 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots and senior Bart Van Leijsen is 10-9 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. In doubles, Van Leijsen and senior Jorge Escutia are 10-5 at the No. 1 spot.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.