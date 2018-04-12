SALT LAKE CITY — Recognition continues to pour in for the Utah Jazz.

The NBA announced Thursday that Quin Snyder and Donovan Mitchell have been named the Western Conference Coach and Rookie of the Month for games played in March and April.

The honors came one day after the Jazz finished the regular season 48-34 to earn the fifth seed in the Western Conference versus the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. Action is set to begin Sunday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. MT.

Utah went 17-4 under Snyder’s guidance in March and April — tying the Houston Rockets for the Western Conference’s best mark.

The Jazz also led the league in net rating (13.2), defensive rating (95.9), opponents’ scoring (95.4) and opponents’ field goal percentage (42.5) throughout that stretch.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is also pushing for Snyder to win NBA Coach of the Year. He is the third coach in Jazz history to win Coach of the Month, joining Frank Layden and Jerry Sloan.

“If there was ever even a doubt as to who should be Coach of the Year, the people who are second-guessing that need to have their voting credentials removed,” Bryant told USA TODAY Sports.

For Mitchell, the Rookie of the Month honor is his fourth in a row, setting a Jazz franchise record. Throughout March and April, the Louisville product averaged a rookie-high 22.8 points and added 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.52 steals in 21 games.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is also endorsing Mitchell as the 2018 Rookie of the Year.

“For me, I would go with Donovan just for the simple fact: I think he’s a true rookie,” Green said. “With Ben (Simmons), I think just having NBA training, eating like a pro, watching film like a pro, I think all that makes a difference.

“Not taking away anything that he’s doing because he’s having a fantastic year, and I think he’ll be one of the faces of this league for years to come,” Green added. “But for me, what Donovan has done, just coming straight out of college and doing what he’s doing, would give him the nod for me.”

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Brett Brown were named NBA Rookie and Coach of the Month for the Eastern Conference.