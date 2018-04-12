Utah State's track and field teams are set to host the annual Mark Faldmo Invitational this weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 13-14.

Friday's action begins at 4 p.m., with the women's hammer throw to be followed by the men. Day one will conclude at 5 p.m., when the women and then the men run the 5,000-meter race.

Saturday opens at 10 a.m., with the men's and women's discus, and field events will end at 1 p.m., with the women's and men's triple jump. Track events start at noon, with the 3,000m steeplechase, and conclude at 3:30 p.m., with the women's and men's 4x400m relay.

Utah State's women's team boasts the best shot put foursome in the nation, as junior Brenn Flint, senior Olivia Moriconi, sophomore Maia Garren and freshman Tori Bailey have an average best throw of 15.41m. All four will be in action this weekend.

Senior Tylee Newman-Skinner is third in the Mountain West in the 1,500m race with a time of 4:25.34, while senior Kelsey Yamauchi-Richins is fourth in the league in the 5,000m with a time of 16:40.47. Freshman Talie Bonds is fifth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.04, and freshman Jordan Brandt is fourth in the MW in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:01.61. Junior Cierra Simmons' time of 10:19.87 in the steeplechase is third in the league, while Flint and Moriconi are first and second in the conference in the shot put with marks of 16.82m and 16.37m, respectively.

On the men's side, senior Brady Martin is tied for fourth in the league in the 200m with a time of 21.51, and senior Clay Lambourne, the reigning MW Men's Track Athlete of the Week, leads the conference in the 800m with a time of 1:48.14 and is third in the 1,500m with a time of 3:48.71. Junior Samuel Wing is fourth in the conference in the 400m hurdles with a time of 14.93, and his time of 52.88 in the 400m hurdles is third in the league. Junior Leaugen Fray and freshman Hunter Simonsen are first and second in the in the high jump by clearing heights of 2.11m and 2.05m, respectively. Senior David Hirschmann leads the conference in both the shot put and discus with marks of 17.31m and 55.20m, respectively.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.