Real Salt Lake traveled to play NYCFC on Wednesday evening. The visiting team struggled from the get-go and found itself down three goals by halftime. Real never found its form in losing for the first time to NYCFC, 4-0.

Nick Rimando (4.5) - The RSL goalkeeper had as many saves as goals allowed. Though it wasn't all his fault, there was some definite miscommunication that led to a miserable first 45 minutes.

Brooks Lennon (5.5) - As Real continues to mix things up, Lennon was thrust into a defensive role against NYCFC. He handled the situation well, but he still looks more comfortable as an attacking player.

David Horst (7) - Horst was the best defender on the night. He took a beating on the backline, but he held his ground in a match against an NYCFC team that has still not lost a match.

Justen Glad (5.5) - The young centerback had a tough night to start. He committed a penalty in the box that led to a Mexi Moralez penalty kick. However, as the match continued, Glad seemed to gain confidence and poise.

Adam Henley (5.5) - The defender out of Wales worked hard to maintain the RSL backline, but NYCFC's attack was too potent. It seemed like Henley and the other defenders never could catch their breath.

Kyle Beckerman (4.5) - Beckerman had a rough first half. A defensive miscue in the 12th minute, where he tried to flick the ball back to a teammate, allowed for an easy strike from NYCFC's Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. A yellow card in the 32nd minute added to the frustration.

Damir Kreilach (4.5) - The struggle was real for this midfielder. With RSL only able to maintain 35 percent of ball possession, Kreilach was a big part of the problem. He didn't even last the match, being subbed out in the 77th minute.

Jefferson Savarino (5) - Still looking for his stride, Savarino only attempted one shot. The lack of an RSL possession didn't help his cause, but Savarino must score goals for this team's future success.

Albert Rusnák (5.5) - Rusnák was another player with only one shot. Still, he showed creativity in the attacking third and looked the most confident on the pitch.

Corey Baird (6) - Baird has been a gem this season and worked hard in this match, even though he had only one goal-scoring opportunity. He needs to do more in the coming weeks, as this team is still looking for its identity.

Luis Silva (5) - To start the season, Silva has not been as successful at the top of the formation. Missing Plata didn't help, but the team is still trying to figure each other out.

Substitutes:

Pablo Ruiz (5) - Hoping to provide a spark to the top of the formation, Ruiz came in for Silva in the 58th minute. There was no positive change.

Alfredo Ortuno (5) - The Spanish attacker entered the match for Baird in the 74th minute. With limited chances already, Ortuno was put into a troubling situation and didn't get a shot off.

Sebastian Saucedo (5) - The midfield play did not improve when Saucedo subbed in for Kreilach in the 77th minute. This unit has the furthest to go in improvement.

