PORTLAND — The Utah Jazz finished the regular season on a poor note Wednesday night, falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 102-93, which means they’ll enter the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference and play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, with the Thunder owning homecourt advantage.

Turning point: The Jazz scored the first two points of the game and the Blazers scored the next eight and didn’t look back.

The hero: Former Weber State star Damian Lillard was tremendous for Portland and finished with 36 points.

3 keys:

• The Blazers shot 46 percent from the field while the Jazz finished at just 37 percent.

• Portland played well defensively, winning the blocks and steals categories, forcing more turnovers and holding Donovan Mitchell to just 6-of-23 from the field.

• An eight-point advantage at the free-throw line for the Jazz kept the game within striking distance late.

Jazz almanac: 48-34, Lost 1

Next up:

Game 1 of Western Conference quarterfinals, Saturday or Sunday, time TBD.