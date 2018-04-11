The Utah Jazz will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA playoffs.

Thanks to the Thunder beating the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night 137-123, it became official just a few minutes before the Jazz squared off against the Portland Trail Blazers that the two teams will square off in the first round of the postseason beginning this weekend.

The Utah-Portland outcome (a Jazz loss, as it turned out) was used to determine seeding, as a Jazz win would have given them the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and homecourt advantage in the first round, but their loss to the Blazers dropped them to fifth, meaning Oklahoma City will have that advantage.

Utah and Oklahoma City played each other four times during the regular season, but it’s been a long time since the final game of the season series, which took place back on Dec. 23. As such, both teams look considerably different because of injury and the trade that brought Jae Crowder to the Jazz.

Nevertheless, here’s a look back at each game of the season series.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City: Jazz 96, Thunder 87

In just the third game of the season for the Jazz, they held the Thunder to just 34 points in the first half and were up by 16 entering the fourth quarter. Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while four other Utah players finished in double figures.

Carmelo Anthony scored a game-high 26 points and Paul George had 22. Russell Westbrook had just six.

What can be learned?

It’s no secret that Westbrook and George, and to a lesser extent Anthony, are elite offensive talents. The Jazz are going to have to play at a high level defensively throughout the series in order to keep pace with the Thunder as they did on this night.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City: Thunder 100, Jazz 94

Having opened up a nine-point advantage after the first quarter and leading by 12 after three, Utah ran out of gas and Oklahoma City took charge, pulling to within a point less than halfway through the frame.

Westbrook had a triple-double while George and Steven Adams both reached the 20-point mark. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 31 points, but no other player scored more than 16.

What can be learned?

Especially at home, the Thunder’s ability to score should help them down the stretch in close games. On Utah’s side, it’ll need multiple players to help carry the scoring load throughout the series.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City: Thunder 107, Jazz 79

Playing without both Mitchell and Gobert in their fourth in less than a week, the Jazz were listless throughout, scoring just nine points in the first quarter. Rodney Hood led Utah with 17 points, while three Thunder players scored 18 or more.

What can be learned?

Breaking news: The Jazz need Mitchell and Gobert, and the team needs them on both ends of the floor. Once again, Utah also needs a team effort each night on the offensive end. The good news for the Jazz is that they won’t have to play too many games too close together during the playoffs.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City: Thunder 103, Jazz 89

For the second time in less than a week and the third time in less than three, the two teams squared off again. Mitchell was back on this night and scored a game-high 29 points and famously met with Oklahoma City’s stars on the court after the game, but only two other Jazz players finished in double figures, with Derrick Favors and Thabo Sefolosha scoring just 11 points apiece, while Westbrook had 27 and George 26.

What can be learned?

Once again, the Jazz couldn’t do enough offensively. While the key cog of the Oklahoma City defense, Andre Roberson, will miss the rest of the season because of injury, George is a very good defender and Adams gives Gobert problems (although Gobert again missed this game).