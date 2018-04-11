Lahat has a motor and upside that we are excited to coach but, more important, he’s a phenomenal young man with a great attitude that our fans and community will enjoy.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's basketball program has added a fifth player to its recruiting class. The team announced Wednesday that Lahat Thioune, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound power forward from Senegal, has signed a national letter of intent to join the Utes this fall.

“We are excited to have Lahat join our program,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a released statement. “With his ability to run the floor, block shots and rebound, he brings a great deal of balance to this year’s class. Lahat has a motor and upside that we are excited to coach but, more important, he’s a phenomenal young man with a great attitude that our fans and community will enjoy.”

Thioune averaged 14 points and eight rebounds for Florida Prep (Melbourne, Florida) this past season.

In November, Utah signed small forward Timmy Allen (Red Mountain HS, Arizona), center Riley Battin (Oak Park HS, California), shooting guard Naseem Gaskin (Bishop O’Dowd HS, California) and point guard Charles Jones, Jr. (College of Southern Idaho).