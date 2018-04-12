Eric Weddle nearly got kicked out of The Masters last week. The Baltimore Ravens safety let out a loud cheer for good friend Charley Hoffman.

A security guard made it clear to Weddle that such outbursts weren't welcome at golf's showcase event. Hoffman, who wound up getting a hole-in-one on Sunday, had to intervene on Weddle's behalf.

BaltimoreRavens.com reported that: "The Masters has strict rules against yelling anything at the golfers. Officials don’t want anybody like the crazy fan in 'Happy Gillmore.' Weddle was watching Hoffman warm up at the driving range when he yelled, “Let’s go, Charley!”

Weddle was quickly told by security that he could be ejected for heckling. The former Ute, though, explained that he was just "cheering for his buddy."

After the tournament, Weddle tweeted out the following:

"Charley, thank you so much for an epic week. From the ups and downs, watching every shot and almost getting kicked out. It was capped off by a hole in one, and an invite for next (year). One for the memories brother."

Great having NFLer's @weddlesbeard and @NateSudfeld around this week and enjoying some golf. Both great guys, come back any time.#HoleInOne @hoffman_charley 😂😂😂

The Future GM thanks you. pic.twitter.com/ygY0u7yWXZ — Steve Kling ⛳️ (@SteveKling1) April 9, 2018

