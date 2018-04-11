BYU track and field will send athletes to compete April 13-14, at UCSD’s Triton Invitational and Utah State’s Mark Faldmo Invite.

“There will be athletes from all the event groups competing, but many of our athletes are taking this week off after being on the road for a few weeks,” BYU head coach Ed Eyestone said. “The meet in Logan is a great opportunity for some of our athletes who haven’t traveled this season to get a chance to compete and see how they can do.”

BYU’s throwing athletes will be the only Cougars headed to San Diego, California, for the Triton Invitational while the rest of the team will be up in Logan, Utah, competing in the Mark Faldmo Invite.

“I know coach Arrhenius is very excited at the opportunity to take the throwers to San Diego to have one more warm weather meet,” Eyestone said. “There are several athletes who are looking to improve their marks to qualify for regionals.”

Jacob Foutz is one of the athletes Eyestone expects to have a strong performance at the Triton Invitational. Foutz threw a career-best 59.89m in the hammer throw this season and currently has the No. 43 mark in the region. He will look to better his mark to solidify his position in the top 48 in order to qualify for the NCAA West Prelims.

“Jacob had a huge series of throws in Eugene and just fouled by a few inches on his furthest throw,” Eyestone said. “I think he has some confidence going right now and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him better his throw.”

Along with Foutz, Eyestone mentioned throwers Siale Vaitohi-Teaupa and Jefferson Jarvis as others he expects to have good performances at the Triton Invitational. Vaitohi-Teaupa threw a season-best 58.57m in the women’s hammer throw, and she currently ranks No. 27 in the region. Jarvis currently has two potential qualifying marks with a career-best 53.15m discus throw (No. 35) and a 17.17m shot put (No. 46).

Follow BYU track and field on Twitter @BYUTFXC to keep up with all the action.

Braden Taylor works as a Sports Information Director for BYU Athletics. Contact him at: wtrack_sid@byu.edu or bradenjt@gmail.com