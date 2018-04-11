Utah State women’s volleyball will wrap up its 2018 spring schedule this weekend, hosting Dixie State, Idaho State and Weber State inside the Wayne Estes Center on Saturday. Two matches will be going simultaneously on Kirby Court with contests scheduled for 9, 10 and 11 a.m. The spring tournament is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to see our progression throughout the spring on Saturday,” head coach Grayson DuBose said. “It will be nice to be at home in front of our fans and we are looking forward to going out and competing.”

The tournament will mark the end of the spring season for the Aggies, having already taken part in tournaments at Utah and Utah Valley.

Utah State has a new-look team as all three of the Aggies’ top hitters graduated, in seniors Lauren Anderson, Kayla DeCoursey and Rachel Gale-Hammond. USU does return its top-two middles in junior Lauren O’Brien and freshman Bailey Downing, who finished the year with 161 and 91 kills, respectively, and led the team with 1.04 and 0.97 blocks per set, respectively.

The Aggies also return one of the top liberos in the Mountain West in junior Tasia Taylor, who finished the 2017 season with 525 digs, the fourth-most digs in a single season in Utah State history. Taylor also set a single-match record during the year after logging 25 digs in Utah State’s three-set victory over UNLV on Oct. 28.

Kyle Cottam is the Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations at Utah State University.