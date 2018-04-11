Utah State football’s Connor McGuire was named to the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame's 2018 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, announced by the association Wednesday.

McGuire, who is one of 20 student-athletes from the Mountain West to make the list, will graduate from USU this spring with a degree in physical education teaching and a minor in sociology teaching.

To qualify for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, student-athletes must be in their final season of eligibility and maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers and are meeting all NCAA-mandated progress toward their degree requirements.

An all-time high of 1,251 players from a record-tying 302 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 12th year.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF's National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. The program further strengthens the organization's leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes at the 778 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide.

The 1,251 players honored in 2018 sets a high water mark, eclipsing the previous record of 1,103 honorees in 2017. The 302 schools with members ties the previous mark also set in 2017.

The initiative has now honored 8,994 student-athletes since its inception, and the program has experienced growth every year in either members or school participation since its launch in 2007.

Jon F. Hanson, the chairman and founder of The Hampshire Companies, provided the endowment to launch the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in 2007. He made the contribution as part of his legacy to the organization after serving as NFF Chairman from 1994-2006. He currently serves the organization as the chairman emeritus. Each player awarded with membership in this year's Honor Society will receive a certificate commemorating their achievement.

"It was my great privilege to endow the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which has greatly increased the number of college student-athletes the NFF has been able to recognize during the past 12 years," said Hanson. "Nationwide there are thousands of football players excelling in the classroom, and they are going on to become great leaders. The NFF Hampshire Honor Society continues to grow and allows us to shine a light on their hard work."

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.