Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates after scoring on the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
FINAL SCORE
JAZZ
119
GSW
79
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz jumped on the Golden State Warriors early and cruised to a huge 119-79 victory Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Turning point: With the game tied at six early on, the Jazz went on an 8-0 run to start gaining separation. They led by 17 at the end of the first quarter, 29 at halftime and 37 heading into the fourth.

The hero: Donovan Mitchell scored 12 of his 22 points in the first quarter as Utah built its lead. He wound up playing just 26 minutes.

3 keys:

• The Jazz shot over 53 percent from the field while the Warriors shot under 35 percent. Utah made 13 3-pointers compared to just five for Golden State.

• The Jazz won every major statistical category.

• Six Utah players finished in double figures while just three Golden State players did.

Jazz almanac: 48-33, Won 5

Next up:

Wednesday, April 11, at Portland (48-33), 8:30 p.m. MDT

Game 1 of Western Conference quarterfinals, Saturday or Sunday, time TBD.

