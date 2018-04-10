SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz jumped on the Golden State Warriors early and cruised to a huge 119-79 victory Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Turning point: With the game tied at six early on, the Jazz went on an 8-0 run to start gaining separation. They led by 17 at the end of the first quarter, 29 at halftime and 37 heading into the fourth.

The hero: Donovan Mitchell scored 12 of his 22 points in the first quarter as Utah built its lead. He wound up playing just 26 minutes.

3 keys:

• The Jazz shot over 53 percent from the field while the Warriors shot under 35 percent. Utah made 13 3-pointers compared to just five for Golden State.

• The Jazz won every major statistical category.

• Six Utah players finished in double figures while just three Golden State players did.

Jazz almanac: 48-33, Won 5

Next up:

Wednesday, April 11, at Portland (48-33), 8:30 p.m. MDT

Game 1 of Western Conference quarterfinals, Saturday or Sunday, time TBD.