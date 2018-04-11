Utah State freshman golfer Colten Cordingley shot a career-low 5-under-par 67 during his final round Tuesday to finish tied for 20th place with a 54-hole best 1-under 215 (75-73-67) at the Wyoming-hosted Cowboy Classic held Tuesday at the par-72, 7,334-yard Whirlwind Golf Club-Cattail Course.

Utah State shot a final round of 4-under 284, which was tied for the fourth-best team score of the day, to finish in 10th place in the 15-team field at 9-over 873 (294-295-284). UTSA won the tournament championship with a 22-under 842 (281-279-282), while the Roadrunners’ Sean Meehan took medalist honors with an 11-under 205 (70-67-68).

For Cordingley, his 20th-place finish is his best-ever tournament finish, while his final round 67 is his career low round the third-lowest round by an Aggie golfer this season. Overall, it was Cordingley’s third round under par this season and his second round in the 60s. It is also Cordingley’s first top-20 finish and his first under-par finish with his 1-under 215 (75-73-67).

Also competing for Utah State was senior Braxton Miller, who tied for 34th place at 2-over 218 (70-76-72). For Miller, his 2-under 70 during his first 18 holes was his 10th round under par this season and the 28th of his career. Sophomore Chase Lansford finished the tournament tied for 40th place at 3-over 219 (76-73-70) as he shot a final round of 2-under 70 for his seventh round under par this season and the 14th of his career. Fellow sophomore Hayden Eckert finished tied for 66th place at 8-over 224 (73-76-75), and redshirt freshman Andy Hess tied for 83rd place at 14-over 230 (76-73-81).

Utah State returns to action on Friday, April 20, when it travels to Bremerton, Washington, to compete in the 2018 Mountain West Championship.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.