Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell took the NBA Rookie of the Year race to another level Tuesday night.

In the midst of the debate raging about whether he or Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons should win the award, Mitchell entered Vivint Arena Tuesday night wearing an Adidas sweatshirt with the dictionary definition of the word "rookie" printed on it.

"An athlete playing his or her first season as a member of a professional sports team," the sweatshirt says.

It marked a clear response from Mitchell concerning the issue of whether or not Simmons should be considered a rookie since he was drafted in 2016 but sat out the 2016-17 season because of injury.

The Jazz face the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night.