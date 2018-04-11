Seven BYU swimmers head to the USA Swimming TYR Pro Swim Series in Mesa, Arizona, to compete against 400 other college swimmers from April 12-15.

“It is a long course meet, so it will be nice to get ahead of the long course season,” BYU head coach John Brooks. “We will be racing against fast swimmers from all across the world. We are excited and ready to go.”

Juniors Kumni Ogunfeibo, Sherif Aboumandour and Nathan Rogers; sophomores Levi Jensen and Mariah Lindsay; and freshmen Carter Flint and Madeline Zarchin will compete at the Skyline Aquatic Center.

The prelims will begin at 9 a.m. MDT, each morning. On Thursday, finals are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., with finals on Friday and Saturday starting at 4:40 p.m.