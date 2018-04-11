Dixie State’s women’s golf team closed the 2017-18 regular season with an 11th-place finish at the 2018 Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the Palm Valley Golf Club.

The Trailblazers (306-304) improved by two shots in round two as they combined for a 16-over 304 to finish the two-day tournament at plus-34 610. Dallas Baptist (282-282—564, -12) led wire-to-wire to claim the team title by six shots over runner-up California Baptist (289-281—570, -6) followed by Tarleton State (289-288—577, +1) in third, West Texas A&M (290-293—583, +6) in fourth and Colorado Mesa (296-300—596, +20) rounding out the top five in the 20-team field.

Freshman Cailyn Cardall (72-74—146, +2) and junior Katie Ford (73-74—147, +3) each posted top-20 finishes as the pair finished in tied for 17th and tied for 19th, respectively, after both players carded 2-over 74s to lead the Trailblazers. Freshman Kaitlynn Deeble (81-77—158, +14) followed in tied for 61st overall, while sophomore Ashley Fernandez (82-79—161, +17) tied for 78th place and junior Amalia Negrette (80-84—164, +20) wound up tied for 87th.

Dixie State will take a 12-day break from tournament play to prepare for its final league appearance at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Women’s Golf Championships, which will be held April 23-25, at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

