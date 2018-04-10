SALT LAKE CITY — Playoff scenarios! Get your fresh playoff scenarios here!

With two games remaining and seven teams still jostling for postseason positioning in the Western Conference, the NBA has gone through all of the mind-numbing tiebreaker scenarios and compiled a breakdown of every possibility.

Only two spots in the West have been solidified, which is pretty wild considering the 2017-18 regular season ends Wednesday night. Regardless of what happens in the final two days, the Houston Rockets (64-16) have secured the No. 1 seed and the Golden State Warriors (58-23) have wrapped up the second seed.

After that, it is a big, jumbled, confusing but thoroughly entertaining mess with 32 different scenarios that can play out, depending on what happens in five games. Those decisive games include: Golden State at Utah on Tuesday; and Denver at Minnesota, San Antonio at New Orleans, Memphis at Oklahoma City and Utah at Portland on Wednesday.

With two games remaining, the Jazz can still finish anywhere from No. 3 to No. 7. Utah can make it easy on everyone trying to figure this all out by winning Tuesday and Wednesday. If the Jazz beat the Warriors and Blazers, they'll be the No. 3 seed. Utah could still end up No. 3 even if it loses to Golden State, but the Jazz would then need to win at Portland while Memphis would need to win a shocker at Oklahoma City.

The scenarios aren't nearly as clear if the Jazz lose to the Warriors and/or Portland. In all, there are 12 scenarios that result in Utah as the No. 3 seed, four at No. 4, eight at No. 5, five at No. 6 and three for the No. 7 spot.

Here are all 32 possible playoff scenarios in the Western Conference heading into the final two nights of the season:

If … GSW, DEN, NOP, MEM and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. New Orleans; 5. Denver; 6. Oklahoma City; 7. Utah; 8. San Antonio.

If … GSW, DEN, NOP, MEM and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. Portland; 5. New Orleans; 6. Denver; 7. San Antonio; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … GSW, DEN, NOP, OKC and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. New Orleans; 5. Oklahoma City; 6. Utah; 7. Denver; 8. San Antonio.

If … GSW, DEN, NOP, OKC and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Oklahoma City; 5. Utah; 6. New Orleans; 7. Denver; 8. San Antonio.

If … GSW, DEN, SAS, MEM and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. San Antonio; 5. Denver; 6. Utah; 7. Oklahoma City; 8. New Orleans.

If … GSW, DEN, SAS, MEM and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. San Antonio; 5. Portland; 6. Denver; 7. New Orleans; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … GSW, DEN, SAS, OKC and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. San Antonio; 5. Oklahoma City; 6. Utah; 7. Denver; 8. New Orleans.

If … GSW, DEN, SAS, OKC and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Oklahoma City; 5. Utah; 6. San Antonio; 7. Denver; 8. New Orleans.

If … GSW, MIN, NOP, MEM and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. New Orleans; 5. Minnesota; 6. Oklahoma City; 7. Utah; 8. San Antonio.

If … GSW, MIN, NOP, MEM and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. Portland; 5. New Orleans; 6. San Antonio; 7. Minnesota; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … GSW, MIN, NOP, OKC and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. New Orleans; 5. Oklahoma City; 6. Utah; 7. San Antonio; 8. Minnesota.

If … GSW, MIN, NOP, OKC and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Oklahoma City; 5. Utah; 6. New Orleans; 7. San Antonio; 8. Minnesota.

If … GSW, MIN, SAS, MEM and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. San Antonio; 5. Minnesota; 6. Utah; 7. Oklahoma City; 8. New Orleans.

If … GSW, MIN, SAS, MEM and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. San Antonio; 5. Portland; 6. Minnesota; 7. New Orleans; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … GSW, MIN, SAS, OKC and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. San Antonio; 5. Oklahoma City; 6. Minnesota; 7. Utah; 8. New Orleans.

If … GSW, MIN, SAS, OKC and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Oklahoma City; 5. Utah; 6. San Antonio; 7. Minnesota; 8. New Orleans.

If … UTA, DEN, NOP, MEM and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Utah; 5. New Orleans; 6. Denver; 7. San Antonio; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … UTA, DEN, NOP, MEM and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. Portland; 5. New Orleans; 6. Denver; 7. San Antonio; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … UTA, DEN, NOP, OKC and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Oklahoma City; 5. Utah; 6. New Orleans; 7. Denver; 8. San Antonio.

If … UTA, DEN, NOP, OKC and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. Portland; 5. New Orleans; 6. Oklahoma City; 7. Denver; 8. San Antonio.

If … UTA, DEN, SAS, MEM and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Utah; 5. San Antonio; 6. Denver; 7. New Orleans; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … UTA, DEN, SAS, MEM and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. San Antonio; 5. Portland; 6. Denver; 7. New Orleans; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … UTA, DEN, SAS, OKC and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Oklahoma City; 5. Utah; 6. San Antonio; 7. Denver; 8. New Orleans.

If … UTA, DEN, SAS, OKC and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. Portland; 5. San Antonio; 6. Oklahoma City; 7. Denver; 8. New Orleans.

If … UTA, MIN, NOP, MEM and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Utah; 5. New Orleans; 6. San Antonio; 7. Minnesota; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … UTA, MIN, NOP, MEM and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. Portland; 5. New Orleans; 6. San Antonio; 7. Minnesota; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … UTA, MIN, NOP, OKC and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Oklahoma City; 5. Utah; 6. New Orleans; 7. San Antonio; 8. Minnesota.

If … UTA, MIN, NOP, OKC and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. Portland; 5. New Orleans; 6. Oklahoma City; 7. San Antonio; 8. Minnesota.

If … UTA, MIN, SAS, MEM and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Utah; 5. San Antonio; 6. Minnesota; 7. New Orleans; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … UTA, MIN, SAS, MEM and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. San Antonio; 5. Portland; 6. Minnesota; 7. New Orleans; 8. Oklahoma City.

If … UTA, MIN, SAS, OKC and POR win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Portland; 4. Oklahoma City; 5. Utah; 6. San Antonio; 7. Minnesota; 8. New Orleans.

If … UTA, MIN, SAS, OKC and UTA win:

1. Houston; 2. Golden State; 3. Utah; 4. Portland; 5. San Antonio; 6. Oklahoma City; 7. Minnesota; 8. New Orleans.

Seeding scenarios

1. Houston

2. Golden State

3. Portland or Utah

4. Portland, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, New Orleans or Utah

5. New Orleans, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Portland, Utah, Denver or Minnesota

6. Oklahoma City, Denver, San Antonio, Minnesota, Utah or New Orleans

7. Denver, San Antonio, Minnesota, New Orleans, Utah or Oklahoma City

8. Oklahoma City, New Orleans, San Antonio or Minnesota

The NBA website has a breakdown of its tiebreaker rules.