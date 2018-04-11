BYU wrapped up spring practices with its annual spring scrimmage last Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Read the takeaways from the scrimmage by Lawless Republic and the Provo Daily Herald.

"Isn’t always fun to try to figure out whether to be excited or apprehensive about your favorite college football team after an intersquad scrimmage?" wrote Jared Lloyd of the Herald. "Take, for example, what happened on Saturday at BYU’s spring game: Was the Cougar offensive line good or was its defensive line porous? Were the BYU quarterbacks somewhat limited because the Cougar secondary took away passing lanes or because they didn’t make the right reads?"

Pocatello connection

A pair of linemen transfers from Pocatello, Idaho, are expected to make a big impact at BYU this fall. Read about Tristen Hoge and Wayne Kirby in the Idaho State Journal.

“It wasn’t a hinderance having to sit out a year,” Hoge said. “It was nice to be able to build myself, acclimate to a new system and a new team, befriend the guys, learn the offense. But this year with no more redshirt, I feel like it’s a big time for me. I have no more restraints. I can just go.”

And finally ...

Former BYU guard Frank Bartley IV earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association Men’s College Basketball Player of the Year honors. Bartley averaged a team-high 17.8 points a game on 43.3 percent shooting from the floor.

Also at jmoneysports.com, you can read about how other former Cougars are doing in their respective professional leagues.