Dixie State freshman outfielder Jagun Leavitt was named Pacific West Conference Baseball Freshman of the Week on Monday for his performances in the Trailblazers' series win over Fresno Pacific last weekend.

Leavitt was the starting center fielder in all four games vs. FPU and combined to hit .364 (4-for-11) with one double, five walks, one RBI and five runs scored out of the leadoff spot. He reached base safely in three of those four starts, which included a 3-for-4 effort in DSU’s 7-5 series-finale victory last Saturday with an RBI and a run scored. He also went 1-for-2 with three walks, four runs scored and two stolen bases in DSU’s 13-3 series opener last Thursday.

The freshman is batting an even .300 on the season to go with four doubles, 12 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He has hit safely in seven of his last 10 starts and in 18 of 28 games this season overall. He is also 8-for-10 in the stolen base attempts.

Dixie State (18-20, 14-14 PacWest) is off until April 19-21, when it begins its final PacWest road swing with a four-game series at conference newcomer Biola.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.