Utah State's women's shot put squad leads the nation in average throw distance, as the top-four throwers for the Aggies average a mark of 15.41 meters for their most recent throws.

"As the head coach and the throws coach, I’m super proud of what those shot girls have accomplished all season," said head coach Matt Ingebritsen. "They are representing our school and our whole track program in such a great way. During the indoor season, I think they got up to sixth in the national rankings, and now to see them ranked number one is beyond any expectation I could have had for this season. Those ladies are doing something very special as a group right now, and it is something that does not come along very often in a coach's career. I’m so proud of them, and I look forward to seeing what else they can accomplish together this season."

The Aggies are the only team in the nation to feature three throwers who have cleared the 15-meter mark, as junior Brenn Flint, senior Olivia Moriconi and sophomore Maia Garren have all surpassed the benchmark.

Flint is the school's record holder in the event, as she recorded a throw of 16.82m at the UC Irvine Classic earlier this season. Moriconi is second in school history with a throw of 16.37m set at the Utah/Weber State Spring Classic last weekend, and Garren is fourth all-time at Utah State with a throw of 15.54m, also set at the Utah/Weber State Spring Classic. Utah State's fourth thrower, freshman Tori Bailey, had a throw of 12.90m last week.

The Aggies are 0.12m ahead of the second-place squad, North Dakota State, which has an average of 15.29m.

Utah State returns to action on Friday and Saturday, April 13 and 14, when it hosts the Mark Faldmo Invitational.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.