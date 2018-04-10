What a weekend for Weber State. The Weber State cheer team, dance team and Waldo the mascot all won national titles at the 2018 NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida. It was back-to-back national titles for the cheer and dance teams and the second national title in four years for Waldo.

On Friday, the Wildcat cheer team repeated as national champions and captured the Division I Coed Cheer national title. The squad posted a score of 97.97 in the routine to claim the title.

Weber State has won four of the last seven Coed Cheer national titles.

On Saturday, the Wildcat dance team repeated as national champions by winning the Division I Hip Hop national trophy. WSU posted a score of 9.637 to claim the title.

The final title went to Weber State’s mascot Waldo who won the national Mascot title for the second time.

Waldo totaled a score of 58.73 to win the event by one point. Waldo defeated teams from NC State, Missouri, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and New Mexico State, among others to claim the title.

Waldo last won the national title in 2015.

Summer Willis is the spirit squad program director and cheer coach. The Wildcat dancers are coached by Michelle Falk.

The NCA/NDA Championships is the largest collegiate championships in the world.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.