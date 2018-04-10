Dixie State’s women’s golf team finds itself in the middle of the pack after the opening round of play at the 2018 Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate played Monday at the Palm Valley Golf Club.

The Trailblazers finished their opening loop with a combined 18-over par 306 to tie Colorado State-Pueblo for 11th place overall in the 20-team field. Dallas Baptist was the lone team to post a red number on day one at it blistered the course with a 6-under 282, which is seven shots clear of second-place California Baptist and Tarleton State (289, +1) and eight shots ahead of fourth-place West Texas A&M (290, +2).

Freshman Cailyn Cardall paced Dixie State on Monday as she fired a career-best even-par 72 with three birdies to join nine other golfers in a tie for ninth place on the leaderboard, while junior Katie Ford penciled in one birdie and 15 pars on her card to finish in a pack of 11 players tied for 19th place at 1-over 73. In addition, junior Amalia Negrette is tied for 66th place at plus-8 80, followed by freshman Kaitlyn Deeble who is tied for 79th at plus-9 81 and sophomore Ashley Fernandez who is tied for 86th at plus-10 82.

“I thought we played pretty good today overall,” DSU head coach Lindsey Stucki said. “This tournament features a pretty strong field with a lot of ranked teams, and we’ll go into [Tuesday’s] final round shooting for a top-10 finish.”

Dixie State will tee it up in Tuesday's final round, which begins at 7:30 a.m. PT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.