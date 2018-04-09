The Utah Valley men's golf team sits in a tie for seventh place in the 15-team field after two rounds of play on Monday at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. The Wolverines shot a two-round score of 4-under-par 572 (284-288) on the Cattail course.

Utah Valley sits in a tie for seventh with UC Davis at 4-under par. The Wolverines are just five strokes behind third-place Wyoming (-9). UVU sits ahead of Cal State Fullerton (-3), Southern Utah (+7), Houston Baptist (+9), Air Force (+11), Utah State (+13), Wichita State (+21) and Texas State (+26).

Gabe Lysen led the Wolverines on Monday, carding a two-round score of 4-under-par 140 to put him in a tie for seventh on the individual leaderboard. The sophomore recorded a first-round score of 1-under-par 71 before following it up with a 3-under-par 69 in round two. Lysen tallied an impressive 11 birdies in his two rounds on Monday.

Blair Bursey sits in a tie for 17th after carding a two-round score of 2-under-par 142. Bursey shot a 2-under-par 70 in round one and then carded an even-par 72 in round two. The senior registered six birdies and 27 pars with only one double-bogie and a pair of bogies.

Ariel Elftman-Hanson is tied for 22nd after recording a score of 1-under-par 143 (72-71) in his two rounds. He buried six birdies on the day. Freshman Aaron Yeates shot a two-round 5-over-par 149 (71-78) and is tied for 61st. Jake Godfrey recorded a two-round 8-over-par 152 (76-76) to round out the scoring for the Wolverines. Godfrey is tied for the 74th spot.

Utah Valley will play the final round of the Cowboy Classic on Tuesday. The Wolverines will tee off in a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. MT. Live scoring will be available via GolfStat.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.