Utah State senior golfer Braxton Miller carded rounds of 70 and 76 and is currently tied for 42nd place at 2-over-par 146 following the first day of competition at the Wyoming-hosted Cowboy Classic held Monday at the par-72, 7,334-yard Whirlwind Golf Club-Cattail Course.

Utah State is currently in 13th place in the 15-team field at 13-over 589 (294-295). Sam Houston State leads the tournament at 19-under 557 (282-275), while UTSA’s Sean Meehan (70-67), McNeese State’s Blake Elliott (70-67) and Long Beach State’s Nick Cantlay (70-67) are the individual leaders at 7-under 137.

Miller began the tournament by shooting a 2-under 70 during his first 18 holes, but he shot a 4-over 76 during his second round for his 2-over 146. For Miller, his 2-under 70 was his 10th round under par this season and the 28th of his career. Freshman Colten Cordingley is tied for 54th place at 4-over 148 (75-73), while sophomores Hayden Eckert (73-76) and Chase Lansford (76-73) and redshirt freshman Andy Hess (76-73) are all tied for 61st place at 5-over 149.

Utah State will conclude play in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic with 18 holes on Tuesday. Live scoring will be available via Golfstat, and daily results will be available via Utah State's website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.