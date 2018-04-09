Behind a second-round 68 from Peter Kuest, BYU men’s golf sits in fourth place after two rounds of the Geiberger Invitational on Monday.

The Cougars fired 290-284 to finish the day in fourth place at -2 held at the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course. Fresno State leads all teams at -9, while host and West Coast Conference foe LMU is in second place at -7.

Kuest shot 74 in round one, followed by a 68 in the second round. The sophomore is tied for seventh place at -2 after birdying eight holes on Monday.

Rhett Rasmussen carded 73-70 to shoot -1 and tie for 12th place. Rasmussen birdied six holes Monday. After 36 holes of the 54-hole event, Patrick Fishburn is tied for 15th place. Fishburn shot -1 in round one, prior to shooting +1 in round two.

CJ Lee and Spencer Dunaway are tied for 25th place. Lee and Dunaway both fired a pair of 73s to shoot +2 through 36 holes.

BYU men's golf plays the third and final round of the Geiberger Invitational on Tuesday. Pairings will tee off holes 1 and 10 starting at 7:30 a.m. PT. Links to live stats can be found on the BYU men's golf schedule page.