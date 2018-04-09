Softball

Brylee Rudd, Spanish Fork (Jr.)

This junior is having a terrific season for the 12-1 Dons so far in 2018.

She’s batting .595 with a state-best 11 home runs to go along with her 28 RBI.

“When Spanish Fork talks about five-tool players the first softball player mentioned is Brylee Rudd. Hits for average and power and has a strong arm and is an excellent glove player at any position she is placed. She is always looking to improve her game,” said Spanish Fork coach Don Andrews.

“We could place her in any position and feel secure knowing that we have the best in that position. She has been a three-year starter at catcher and is adept at handling any pitcher that we have used. To top things off she is a good student. There is not a coach in the state that would not love to have this young lady on their team. Whoever gets her at the next level is one lucky coach.”

Boys Track

Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak (Sr.)

Won all three of his sprint races last weekend at the Hurricane Valley Rotary Invitational last Friday in his first meet of the season after recovering from a hip-flexor injury.

The senior won the 100 meters with a time of 11.15, the 200 meters in 22.56 and the 400 meters in 49.80. All three times rank in the top 10 in Utah this season.

"It was good to see Dom back out competing," said Lone Peak coach Brad Molen.

Bentil was the 100 meters state champ in 5A last season and the runner-up in the 200 and 400. He’ll look for the 6A sweep at next month’s state championships.

Baseball

Brady Arbon, Grantsville (Sr.)

Grantsville swept each of its first two region series, and senior Brady Arbon was been one of the catalysts to the success.

He struck out 10 batters in leading Grantsville to a 10-0 win over Morgan two weeks ago, and then last Thursday he struck out four batters and picking up the win during a 4-1 win over Summit Academy.

At the plate, Arbon is batting .250 with three doubles, one home run and six RBI.

Boys Soccer

Mitchell Pyle, Box Elder (Sr.)

Box Elder put together an impressive 6-1-1 record throughout the preseason, and senior forward Mitchell Pyle was a big contributor to that success.

He leads 5A in scoring with nine goals through eight games, including a hat trick last Friday in a 4-1 win over Cottonwood.

“Mitchell has a lot of experience having played for older teams for a majority of the club teams he's played with. He constantly has looked to improve his game, whether it's his technical ability or soccer IQ. He has never rested on what he's done and always looked to how he can get better as a player and a leader. He's an all-around player who puts in the work and gets rewarded because of it,” said Box Elder coach Nate Bywater.

Girls Track

Brianna White, West (Sr.)

Brianna White turned in some terrific performances at the All City Championships at the University of Utah last Thursday.

White won both the 100 hurdles and long jump, posting the best performance in the state this season in each event.

The reigning 5A champ in the 100 hurdles, White won the hurdles at the All City Championships with a time of 14.88. She won the long jump with a very strong jump of 18’03.00 — a jump nine inches longer than anyone else this season.

Girls Golf

Tori Thomas, Desert Hills (Sr.)

The reigning 3A medalist is putting together a strong senior season as she looks to wrap up her high school career with a bang.

"We often refer to her as a golfing ninja because of her dark glasses and quiet demeanor on the course. She has been a great leader to the younger girls on the team and a terrific team captain," said Desert Hills coach Laurie Dyer about her four-year varsity contributor.

Thomas has signed to play golf with SUU next year.

Boys Tennis

Connor Robb-Wilcox, Skyline (So.)

Wilcox won the 4A first singles state title as a freshman last season, and he's one of the favorites again this season.

Before the high school season got underway last month he won both the singles and doubles in the Intermountain Spring Masters Tournament in Las Vegas.

"He is on track to win region and be a contender for state singles champion," said Skyline coach Lani Wilcox. "What makes him an effective player is he is one of the most mentally tough players I have ever worked with. He is also a gentleman on the court and has won several sportsmanship awards at the national level."