SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees claimed the last game of their season-opening series with a 5-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes in a wild, 11-inning game at Smith’s Ballpark on Monday afternoon. Monday's game was the first extra-innings battle that the Bees have played so far this season with the implementation of the new minor-league baseball extra-innings rules. Under the new rules, each half-inning in an extra-innings contest starts with a runner on second.

“It’s different. Growing up in Little League, they always did the runner on second with one out (in extra innings), but when E.Y. (Eric Young Jr.) told me when we went to the tenth, ‘Hey man, we’ve got a runner on second,’ and I looked and said, ‘Why?’”

Ben Revere said. “He said, ‘It’s a new rule,’ and I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

After the Isotopes took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Josh Fuentes, the Bees responded in wild fashion. With one out in the bottom of the frame and the bases loaded, Eric Young Jr. struck out swinging on a wild pitch, but Jose Fernandez came home to tie the game.

The Isotopes loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the eleventh with Vicente Campos on the mound, but Campos struck out Jordan Patterson, Noel Cuevas hit a shallow pop fly to right field and then Campos fanned Tom Murphy to close the door on the inning.

Ben Revere, the last man out in the tenth inning, started the eleventh inning on second base. Juan Graterol perfectly placed a sacrifice bunt to advance him to third, and then Nolan Fontana hit a shallow sacrifice fly to right field, but Revere beat the throw to the plate to pick up Salt Lake’s second win of the season.

“Just score, just score. I’m hungry, I know everybody’s ready to go home, we’ve got to travel, we’ve got a plane to catch, so it was good,” Revere said of his thoughts before scoring the game-winning run. “I definitely have been fighting hard this series and it was a long one, but hopefully we can keep this momentum going.”

BETTER BULLPEN: After some rough outings during the first few games of the season, the Bees’ bullpen turned in a great performance on Monday. Starting pitcher Osmer Morales went 4.2 innings and gave up 3 earned runs, but the quartet of Adam Hofacket, Ralston Cash, Ian Krol and Campos didn’t give up an earned run for the rest of the game. Tom Murphy — placed on second to open the frame — scored in the 10th inning but was unearned, as specified by the extra-inning rules.

BEELINES

Bees — 5

Isotopes — 4

In short: Nolan Fontana’s sacrifice fly brought home Ben Revere in the eleventh inning to give the Bees the win.

Record: 2-3

Up next: Salt Lake (TBD) at El Paso (LHP Eric Lauer, 1-0, 3.00 ERA), Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.