Utah State Athletics is set for a busy week of home events, with nine different opportunities available for Aggie fans. All events are free of charge.

The week begins on Wednesday, April 11, when the softball team (13-22, 3-9 Mountain West) hosts border-foe Idaho State (7-26, 3-6 Big Sky) at 4 p.m., at LaRee and LeGrand Johnson Field.

There are three home events on Friday, April 13. The women’s tennis team (11-10, 1-1 MW) will kick off the day’s activities at 11 a.m., by hosting Air Force (11-5, 0-3 MW). The match is scheduled to be played at the USU Tennis Complex on the east end of campus, however, inclement weather will move the match indoors to the Sports Academy and Racquet Club.

Utah State’s softball team is back in action Friday afternoon when the Aggies open a three-game series against Colorado State (21-11, 4-5 MW) at 4:00, at Johnson Field. These same two teams will also play on Saturday, April 14, at 4 p.m., and on Sunday, April 15, at noon.

Friday’s events also feature Utah State’s track and field teams hosting their lone home meet of the season, the Mark Faldmo Invitational, beginning at 4 p.m., at Ralph Maughan Track Stadium.

Besides the softball game on Saturday, the Aggie track teams wrap up competition in the Faldmo Invite. The meet will begin with field events at 10 a.m. (men’s discus, women’s shot put and women’s long jump). Track events are slated to begin at noon, with the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Furthermore, Utah State’s volleyball team is hosting a spring tournament on Saturday at the Wayne Estes Center, with matches taking place on multiple courts beginning at 9 a.m. Joining the Aggies will be Dixie State, Idaho State and Weber State.

On Sunday, April 15, the softball team wraps up its three-game series with Colorado State and the women’s tennis team takes on New Mexico (9-7, 2-0 MW) at 11 a.m. The match is scheduled to be played at the USU Tennis Complex on the east end of campus, but inclement weather will move the match indoors to the Sports Academy and Racquet Club.